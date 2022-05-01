Finding and tracing lost pensions

How can I find my lost pensions?

Thankfully, it might not be as hard as you expect to find or trace a lost pension.

1. Try the government’s pension tracing service

The government’s pension tracing service enables you to search its database of 320,000 schemes free of charge and access contact details that will enable you to reunite you with your lost pension.

Results are available straight away – all you need to do is enter details of your former employers or your pension provider. Once you have the relevant contact details for the scheme’s administrator you then need to contact them to establish a) whether you have a pension with them and b) what it’s worth if you do.

You can access the service here.

2. Contact the pensions provider

If you know who your pension provider is – perhaps you’ve dug out some old pensions paperwork – get in touch with them directly.

You may need to provide:

An updated address

Policy number

Date of birth

National insurance number

The date the policy started

The name of your employer

You can also use the opportunity to request an up-to-date statement for the pension you have lost.

Confusingly, the provider that initially ran your pension may no longer be responsible for it. This helpful list on the ABI website can help you work out which company is now running your pension.

3. Contact your former employers

If you don’t know who your pension provider is, your former employer can also help you find lost workplace pensions.

Include the dates you worked for the employer as well as your national insurance number.

Ask what sort of scheme it is, for example defined benefit or defined contribution. Also request contact details for the scheme provider or administrator.

4. Talk to former colleagues

If you’re still in touch with any former work colleagues, it might be worth asking them if they have any contact information to help you find your lost pension. Strike lucky and that could be the fastest way to get the information you need.