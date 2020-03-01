Bond yield

There are three types of bond yield:

1. Coupon rate (or interest rate)

The rate that the bond pays if it was bought at its initial face value, for example, a Tesco 5% 2024 bond would have a coupon rate of 5%.

2. Income yield (or running yield)

This takes account of what you actually pay for the bond. If the Tesco bond above is trading at £110, the income yield would be 4.5% (£5/£110x100). This assumes you’ll be able to sell for the same price you bought at, which is not necessarily the case.

3. Redemption yield (or yield to maturity)

This takes account of the annual coupon payments, the timing of those payments and the amount you will receive when the bond is redeemed.

If you’ve bought the Tesco bond above for £110, but you’ll only get £100 when it matures, the redemption yield would be 2.2% (assuming the bond matures exactly four years from the purchase date).



What influences bond yield?

Bond coupon payments are usually fixed. This means that bond yields are influenced mainly by two factors:

Interest rates

How attractive is a bond’s fixed income payment compared to other sources of income? If interest rates are rising (perhaps due to inflation), a bond’s yield will have to rise to remain attractive (and therefore the bond price will fall) and vice versa. Generally, the longer until maturity, the bigger the impact of changing interest rate expectations.

Security

How likely is the bond issuer to maintain the payments and return the initial capital? A bond issuer such as the UK or US government is seen as very safe, however a heavily-indebted company would be far riskier - investors demand a higher yield to invest in this sort of company.