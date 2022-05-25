Investing for your grandchildren’s future 

Why invest for your grandchildren

You want the best for your grandchildren, that’s natural, and you recognise that financial security is key to this. It gives them the chance to thrive despite rising costs for education, housing, and significant life milestones like weddings.

With a child’s investment account, like a Junior ISA, you can lay a strong foundation for their future success. While the stock market may seem risky, investments have historically offered better returns than cash savings. And the sooner you start, the greater those potential returns can be - making family investing a smart step for their future.

Secure their financial future

Setting aside funds to invest for your grandchildren can offer them financial security. With rising costs for first-time home buyers, or paying expenses for higher education, you can give your grandchildren a safety net for the future. Rather than relying on student loans or incurring debt, contributions from grandparents can alleviate these financial burdens.

Benefit from compound growth

While gifting money or leaving an inheritance is common, investing for your grandchildren can offer greater long-term benefits. Unlike cash savings, investments have the potential to grow significantly over time through the magic of compounding. This is where returns are reinvested, allowing growth on both the original amount and the earnings.

Make the most of tax benefits

Usually, any investment returns, such as income and gains, made in your grandchild’s name won’t count towards your own tax liability.

For example, anything you pay into a Junior ISA for your grandchild will count towards their annual ISA allowance, not yours. And any tax-efficient investment growth belongs to them, helping you avoid the tax implications that often come with direct gifts.

Leave a legacy

Investing for your grandchildren offers many financial benefits but it also allows you to pass on something arguably more valuable: a legacy of financial education. Your shrewd decisions now can underpin your grandchildren’s knowledge and values around managing their money and growing wealth.

The gift of financial education is something they can pass on to their children - and grandchildren in turn. So by investing for your grandchildren, you may be able to guide generational financial security.