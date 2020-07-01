Keep more of what you make with our low, flat fee. Call us on 0345 607 6001.

Alastair Humphreys: The ii Family Money Show

Series 2 of The ii Family Money Show podcast draws to a close with former National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Alastair Humphreys. Alastair has cycled round the world, rowed the Atlantic and walked across India… but is his enterprising and often daring spirit reflected in his approach to money matters?

He tells Gabby how he has become a self-confessed money geek after years of ignoring his finances, how he funded a four-year trip around the world with just £7,000, and how he managed to get a pizza delivered in the middle of Alaska.