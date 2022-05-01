Workplace pensions explained

What is a workplace pension?

A workplace pension is a pension offered to you by your employer. They make retirement saving simple by deducting your pension contributions – at an agreed level – direct from your salary. This spares you the hassle of finding and setting up a personal pension yourself.

You might also hear them referred to as a company pension or occupational pension.

By law, all employers, must offer eligible staff access to a workplace pension and make contributions on their behalf too.

Workplace pension rules mean if you’re eligible you will be signed up to the scheme automatically, but you can opt out if you wish. This is called auto-enrolment.

In addition to employer contributions you’ll also get tax relief on payments into your pension. This is equivalent to the rate of income tax you pay and it effectively means basic rate taxpayers only need to pay £80 to invest £100, while higher rate taxpayers only have to stump up £60 to invest the same amount. Think of it as a rebate of the tax you’d have paid on that income, had you not paid it into your pension.