How do target retirement funds work?

Target retirement funds will invest in a diversified portfolio of shares and bonds.

At the outset the portfolio will predominantly be invested in shares – this is because they offer greater growth potential. Although they carry more risk, the length of your investment horizon should give you enough time to ride out any volatility.

But as your retirement draws closer, more of your money will be moved over to lower risk bonds. This will help preserve the returns you have made so far and shelter your pension from a stock market slump that you might not have time to recover from.

You might hear this process referred to as the ‘glide path’ for your pension.

At the start of your plan, your target retirement fund is likely to be around 80% in shares and 20% in bonds but in the year you retire, you can expect a 50/50 split.