Security hub - Closed accounts

When you close your ii account
Here's more about why you will lose your online access once you close your ii account
We never want to see you leave, but if you decide to close your last account with interactive investor, we will withdraw your online access.
You will get a six-week period to download any of your statements and important tax documents before you lose your online access.
Remember to tell us if your address changes, otherwise you might not receive important documents related to your closed account.
Here are some frequently asked questions about why you will lose your online access once you leave ii.
FAQs
Why have I lost my online access?
Online access is only available to customers who have at least one open account. Once a customer closes their last account, they will receive additional correspondence by post.
How do I get my online access back?
To have online access, you need to have an open ii account. If you would like to open a new account, you can do that here.
How long do I have to download my documents once I close my last account?
You have six weeks to download your documents before we will remove your online access.
I forgot to download my documents and now I have lost my online access. What should I do?
If you have documents which you need after we have removed your online access, you can call the contact centre on 0345 607 6001 and a member of staff can print your documents and send them to you by post.
If you send my documents by post, how do I update my address if I move?
You will need to let us know if you move otherwise you won’t receive important documents related to your account. Please call our contact centre and they will be able to update your postal address.
Without online access, how do I get my tax documents?
We will send you any important tax documents related to your closed account by post. If you don’t receive these around the time of tax-year end, please contact us.
Without online access, how do I get my Post Sales Cost Disclosure (PSCD) Document?
We will send you your PSCD documents by post when they are produced. If you don’t receive your PSCD document in the post, please contact us.
Why can't I access non-UK price quotes after closing my account?
Non-UK or foreign quotes are only available to customers with at least one open account. Once you close your account, you won’t be able to get quotes anymore as you will not be an ii customer.
