10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 12 July 2024

With the new tax year under way, we look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

After a five-week absence, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) returns to the top 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the interactive investor platform. Its share price is currently at levels not seen since the beginning of 2020, which has made it vulnerable to profit taking among its substantial shareholder base. However, a rising share price is rebuilding confidence.

Helium One Global Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:HE1) keeps the top spot for a second week. Since my last update, the company, which is drilling for helium in Tanzania, has held an investor webinar.

From 0.72p on 3 July, the shares peaked at 1.6p on 9 July. But they dropped back to 1p following the live presentation by chief executive Lorna Blaisse and finance and commercial director Graham Jacobs at midday on 10 July.

Oil major BP (LSE:BP.) is back in the top 10 after a three-week break. After a previous rally to 490p, the shares fell sharply through last week to 448p and prices last seen at the end of January. Bargain hunters chased the stock up to number two in the table.

And there was a first appearance for Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.). Housebuilders were popular in the run up to the UK general election and since Keir Starmer’s victory, as investors bet the sector will benefit from Labour’s aggressive housing policy. Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) and Persimmon (LSE:PSN) were just outside the top 10.

CAP-XX Ltd (LSE:CPX), which has been in the news for the past month, appeared in this table for the third time in four weeks. There’s been no official news since June when the supercapacitors’ manufacturer announced it had strengthened the board with three experienced non-executive directors and appointed Dr Alex Bilyk as chief technology officer. It also gave an update on “two new important products that continue to be developed and have the potential to make a significant impact on the supercapacitor industry as well as opening new markets for CAP-XX”.

There’s no place this week for Diageo, GSK, Avacta or Bluejay Mining.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

L&G Global Technology Index I Acc has retained pole position for the fifth consecutive week as the most-bought fund among ISA investors. It has been stellar performer over short and long time periods, almost tripling investor money over five years, returning 196.9%.

However, it has become very concentrated, with around 15% each in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). As ever, it is important for investors to look under the bonnet and understand how much concentration risk they are exposed to. Examining the top 10 holdings offers a quick snapshot.

Many active funds have been struggling to gain an edge over global markets, and by extension global index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), due to stock market returns being heavily influenced by a small number of US technology companies.

Fundsmith Equity, managed by Terry Smith, is no exception. In a note to investors last week, Smith said part of the problem for the fund underperforming global markets in the first half of the year is “that returns have been concentrated in a very few stocks”.

Smith retains a loyal following, with the fund one of two new entries to our ISA top 10.

The other new entry is Fidelity Index World, which passively follows the up and down movements of global stock markets. It offers plenty of diversification, with nearly 1,500 equity holdings, but do bear in mind that it sticks to developed markets rather than having exposure to emerging markets. It has a low yearly fee of 0.12%.

Over five years, Fidelity Index World is up 71.9% versus 46.0% for Fundsmith Equity.

The two funds that dropped out of the top 10 were HSBC FTSE-All-World Index and Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity.

Funds and trusts section written by Kyle Caldwell, ii’s funds and investment education editor.