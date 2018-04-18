10 shares to watch for big earnings surprise

There is no shortage of evidence to show that most investors (and analysts) are pretty hopeless at forecasting how companies will perform. The equity strategist James Montier once warned that using forecasts as part of the investment process was like tying one hand behind your back before you start.

But while it's easy to knock flimsy forecasts, there's no disputing that most of us take more than a passing interest in them. But rather than blindly following the views of analysts, there are ways of using forecasts to potentially better effect. One of them is to look for companies that are actually beating expectations by wide margins.

Everyone loves a surprise

Earnings surprises have traditionally been very desirable in the stockmarket. For a start, they make companies and their analysts look good. For investors, they've been noted for causing an immediate spike in a share price, and that positive price momentum can carry on for many months.

Part of the problem, however, is that companies and analysts know this. In the United States in particular, it has become common for firms to lower expectations ahead of results, only to pull out much better numbers on the day.

But while some companies have cottoned on to the power of earnings surprises, these events can still be important to investors.

Over the past 20 years, research has found that earnings surprises do lead prices to drift upwards over time. It's caused by investors being slow to react to unexpected good news - particularly in smaller stocks that are less well covered by analysts. As more investors get to grips with the full meaning of an earnings surprise, share price momentum takes over.

Among those that have used these rules in their trading strategies are well known students of the market, such as Josef Lakonishok, David Dreman and Richard Driehaus.

To varying degrees, all of them have adopted earnings surprises as an indicator of improving sentiment towards a stock. The most recent research shows that surprises are even more powerful when firms are beating both their earnings and sales forecasts.

Screening the market for earnings surprises

At Stockopedia we model a strategy based on finding companies that are producing the strongest earnings and sales surprises. It has been a very strong long-term performer. After a slow start to 2018, there has been a sharp uptick in performance in recent weeks.