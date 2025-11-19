A $2 trillion company with a great future

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Cloud computing including artificial intelligence is now, not surprisingly, the really exciting part of the business and Amazon is more than holding its own. Revenue from this arm grew at its fastest pace for three years, up 20% over the previous quarter and operating profit rose 10% to $11.4 billion, roughly two-thirds of the total for the whole group. Cloud computing is high margin and fast growing. It is also expensive. Capital expenditure is likely to hit $125 billion this year, way higher than the $100 billion indicated at the start of 2025 and indicating a significant step-up before year end from the $90 billion already sent. Most companies would not be able to afford this level of investment, but Amazon can take it in its stride. There are reports that it hopes to raise $12 billion through selling corporate bonds, a move that should be soaked up easily by eager investors. ii view: excitement about Tesla's other interests

ii view: Home Depot downgrades full-year estimates Investment bank Morgan Stanley estimates that the 11 largest tech companies are on track to splash out $469 billion in capital expenditure this year, so Amazon will account for more than a quarter of the total in a sector where you really do have to keep up with, or preferably stay ahead of, your rivals. Hobson’s choice: This is emphatically not a stock for income seekers, as there is no dividend and unlikely to be one while so much cash needs to be ploughed back into keeping ahead of rivals. However, this is a company with a great future that will not be too badly affected if the tech bubble bursts as the shares are priced more reasonably than those of rivals heavily dependent on cloud computing and AI. If you are in, hold on; if seeking to get in, look to buy below $230. The floor should hold at $220. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

