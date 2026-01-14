8 ways to cut your IHT bill in 2026

Thanks to frozen thresholds, rising house prices and, from April 2027, the taxation of unspent pension wealth, the number of families that will pay inheritance tax (IHT) is expected to soar.

In fact, by the end of this decade, the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) is predicting that the number of families that will need to pay IHT when a loved one dies, will have doubled to 10%.

It means that financial planners are increasingly advising their older, wealthier, clients to spend their money, or give it away to spare their family a 40% tax bill.

But, however much you might want to avoid tax, if you’ve spent a lifetime saving, it’s not an easy transition to make.

With that in mind, here are some practical ideas.

1) Take care of yourself

Anything you spend on yourself – however uncharacteristic it might feel – will get money out of your estate immediately, unlike gifts to other people, which could become subject to tax if they fall outside HMRC’s gifting allowances.

This is the time to enjoy your wealth, whether that’s through travel, activities, art, antiques or jewellery.

If there isn’t anything you’ve always wanted to splurge on, think about investing in services that enrich your life or make it easier. That could be anything from a meal subscription service, to a cleaner or a gardener. You could also spend money on your home.

Just be mindful that any major changes to your home could increase its value – and potentially your IHT bill.

2) Pay for private healthcare

As you get older, it’s likely you’ll suffer from more health problems. If you’re worried about symptoms and haven’t had the reassurance you need from your GP, or you’re in pain and stuck on a waiting list, you could go private.

You’ll be seen quicker, can choose when and where you’re treated and enjoy the comparative comfort of a private hospital.

As a guide, research from MyTribe Insurance, found the average charge for an initial appointment with a private medical consultant is £195. A private colonoscopy costs a typical £2,421, while carpal tunnel release will set you back £2,427. Looking at bigger procedures, lumbar decompression (to treat compressed nerves in the spine) will cost an average of £9,769 compared to £14,412 for a hip replacement.

You can book consultations with private hospitals directly – their websites usually offer a wealth of information about their consultants and areas of expertise.

3) Pay into your children’s pensions

Paying into your child’s pension is incredibly tax-effective. Not only will it get money out of your estate, your child will also get the benefit of tax relief on the contribution.

Let’s say you pay £10,000 into your child’s self-invested personal pension (SIPP). If they pay basic-rate tax they’ll get a top-up worth £2,500, taking the total investment to £12,500. Or, if they pay higher-rate or additional-rate tax, they’ll get the same top-up and be able to claim back a further 20% or 25%, respectively, from HMRC.

If that money is passed on once you’ve died, IHT would whittle it down to just £6,000.

This option might be popular for parents that want to ensure their gift is invested for the future and not frittered away as their offspring won’t be able to access the money until they reach age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

When making contributions to a child’s pension, it’s important to get a firm grasp of IHT gifting rules.

Each individual can gift up to £3,000 each year tax-free (and you can carry forward last year’s allowance if you didn’t use it), but for larger gifts, in most cases you’ll need to survive seven years for them to become totally tax-free.​​​​​​​

Or, you can get around that problem by making monthly rather than lump sum payments. You can give away as much of your income tax-free, so long as you can evidence that payments are regular, from surplus income, and do not affect your standard of living.

4) Invest for your grandchildren

If your adult kids are sorted, you can skip a generation and invest in your grandchildren instead. Junior individual savings accounts (JISA) are a good starting point – they can pay in a total of £9,000 each year and there will be no tax to pay on the proceeds.

Again, you can use your gifting allowance or make use of regular gifts from surplus income rules and the money will be outside your estate straightaway.

Another option is the small gift allowance – you can give away £250 to as many people as you like, so long as they haven’t benefited from any other allowance. This might be helpful if you’ve got lots of children in your family.​​​​​​​

As they won’t be able to access the money until they’re 18, a Junior ISA (JISA) is a great way to give grandchildren a financial leg-up as they start adult life. However, you won’t have any control over what they do with the money – that will be up to them.