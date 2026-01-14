8 ways to cut your IHT bill in 2026
The transition from saving to spending and gifting isn’t always an easy one to make but there are some simple steps you can take, writes Rachel Lacey.
14th January 2026 11:52
by Rachel Lacey from interactive investor
Share on
Thanks to frozen thresholds, rising house prices and, from April 2027, the taxation of unspent pension wealth, the number of families that will pay inheritance tax (IHT) is expected to soar.
In fact, by the end of this decade, the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) is predicting that the number of families that will need to pay IHT when a loved one dies, will have doubled to 10%.
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
It means that financial planners are increasingly advising their older, wealthier, clients to spend their money, or give it away to spare their family a 40% tax bill.
But, however much you might want to avoid tax, if you’ve spent a lifetime saving, it’s not an easy transition to make.
With that in mind, here are some practical ideas.
1) Take care of yourself
Anything you spend on yourself – however uncharacteristic it might feel – will get money out of your estate immediately, unlike gifts to other people, which could become subject to tax if they fall outside HMRC’s gifting allowances.
This is the time to enjoy your wealth, whether that’s through travel, activities, art, antiques or jewellery.
If there isn’t anything you’ve always wanted to splurge on, think about investing in services that enrich your life or make it easier. That could be anything from a meal subscription service, to a cleaner or a gardener. You could also spend money on your home.
Just be mindful that any major changes to your home could increase its value – and potentially your IHT bill.
2) Pay for private healthcare
As you get older, it’s likely you’ll suffer from more health problems. If you’re worried about symptoms and haven’t had the reassurance you need from your GP, or you’re in pain and stuck on a waiting list, you could go private.
You’ll be seen quicker, can choose when and where you’re treated and enjoy the comparative comfort of a private hospital.
As a guide, research from MyTribe Insurance, found the average charge for an initial appointment with a private medical consultant is £195. A private colonoscopy costs a typical £2,421, while carpal tunnel release will set you back £2,427. Looking at bigger procedures, lumbar decompression (to treat compressed nerves in the spine) will cost an average of £9,769 compared to £14,412 for a hip replacement.
You can book consultations with private hospitals directly – their websites usually offer a wealth of information about their consultants and areas of expertise.
3) Pay into your children’s pensions
Paying into your child’s pension is incredibly tax-effective. Not only will it get money out of your estate, your child will also get the benefit of tax relief on the contribution.
Let’s say you pay £10,000 into your child’s self-invested personal pension (SIPP). If they pay basic-rate tax they’ll get a top-up worth £2,500, taking the total investment to £12,500. Or, if they pay higher-rate or additional-rate tax, they’ll get the same top-up and be able to claim back a further 20% or 25%, respectively, from HMRC.
If that money is passed on once you’ve died, IHT would whittle it down to just £6,000.
This option might be popular for parents that want to ensure their gift is invested for the future and not frittered away as their offspring won’t be able to access the money until they reach age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).
- Find out more about the benefits of paying into a child’s pension
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
When making contributions to a child’s pension, it’s important to get a firm grasp of IHT gifting rules.
Each individual can gift up to £3,000 each year tax-free (and you can carry forward last year’s allowance if you didn’t use it), but for larger gifts, in most cases you’ll need to survive seven years for them to become totally tax-free.
Or, you can get around that problem by making monthly rather than lump sum payments. You can give away as much of your income tax-free, so long as you can evidence that payments are regular, from surplus income, and do not affect your standard of living.
4) Invest for your grandchildren
If your adult kids are sorted, you can skip a generation and invest in your grandchildren instead. Junior individual savings accounts (JISA) are a good starting point – they can pay in a total of £9,000 each year and there will be no tax to pay on the proceeds.
Again, you can use your gifting allowance or make use of regular gifts from surplus income rules and the money will be outside your estate straightaway.
Another option is the small gift allowance – you can give away £250 to as many people as you like, so long as they haven’t benefited from any other allowance. This might be helpful if you’ve got lots of children in your family.
As they won’t be able to access the money until they’re 18, a Junior ISA (JISA) is a great way to give grandchildren a financial leg-up as they start adult life. However, you won’t have any control over what they do with the money – that will be up to them.
5) Give money to charity
Another way to cut your IHT bill is to remember a favourite charity in your will. Many charities rely on legacies to survive and it’s a particularly popular option for those who don’t have families (or don’t want their family to inherit).
But even if you want to maximise what you leave to loved ones, a charitable donation can still make sense. That’s because if you leave 10% of your taxable estate to charity, the rate of IHT you pay on the rest of your estate will be reduced from 40% to 36%.
6) Book a holiday
Booking the trip of a lifetime is a fantastic way to take a chunk of money out of your estate. But, if you don’t have the required oomph for a big holiday or fancy solo travel, you could always think about paying for a family break – whether that’s a gathering in a UK cottage or an overseas getaway.
- Budget 2025: how pensions and ISAs could change
- Retirement case study: how I manage a £2.5m SIPP and ISA portfolio
According to research from All Clear Travel Insurance, over half of UK grandparents (54%) have paid for a holiday abroad, but if you’re doing it as part of your IHT planning, it’s important to be mindful of gifting rules. Even if you pay for everything yourself – and don’t hand over any cash to your kids – it could still be regarded as a gift by HMRC if the people you’re taking on holiday aren’t financially dependent on you, or you’re not reliant on their care to get away.
7) Help with your children’s mortgage
Although interest rates have been edging downwards over the last 18 months or so, they’re still substantially higher than they were between the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic.
If your middle-aged children have got a mortgage, that means they will have likely seen a substantial spike in their monthly repayments over recent years.
So, if they’re struggling with bills, contributing a bit of your spare cash to their mortgage could be a very helpful use of your wealth. Take advantage of the regular gifts from surplus income rules and the money will be outside your estate immediately.
8) Invest in your grandchildren’s education
Many wealthy grandparents invest in their grandchildren’s education by helping with the cost of private education. But you can still support their studies without making such a big commitment.
For example, you could use the regular gifts from surplus income rules to pay for music lessons or private tuition to support them if they’re struggling or preparing for big exams.
- Is it possible to give away my pension savings to avoid IHT?
- The interplay between CGT and IHT when gifting wealth to children
If they’re older, they might appreciate help with the cost of going to university or learning to drive and buying a car.
Talk to your family – and an adviser
Spending money on yourself and seeing your family get the benefit of your wealth can really nourish your retirement years. But IHT planning isn’t straightforward; it’s important to get advice to work out your potential liability, the amount you can afford to spend and to ensure it’s done in the most tax-effective way. A financial planner can also help with the necessary documentation, which is particularly important if you want to make gifts from surplus income.
And, if you want to support younger generations, it’s worth involving them too and finding out what would be most helpful for them.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Important information – SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.