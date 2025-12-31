Key tax changes impacting investors in 2026

Personal tax has been a red-hot topic in recent years, with major reforms to UK fiscal policy arriving thick and fast.

Monitoring these developments is vital for investors. While we’re frequently reminded not to let the tax tail wag the investment dog - in other words, finding something suitable is your chief priority – keeping tax bills low is a core pursuit to grow and preserve your wealth.

Further changes to the tax system are due in 2026, and several of these will impact investors, including higher rates on dividends, frozen thresholds and stingier tax breaks for investing in smaller companies. Let’s analyse what’s coming down the track.

Dividend taxes going up

At her Autumn Budget 2025, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that from April 2026 dividend taxes will tick up 2 percentage points. The basic rate, paid on dividends that, when added to other income, fall between £12,570 and £50,270, hikes to 10.75%, while the higher rate, applied on dividends in the £50,271 to £125,140 bracket, increases to 35.75%. The additional rate, however, remains unchanged at 39.35%.

This rise is a further blow for investors with holdings outside tax wrappers, after capital gains tax (CGT) rates on sales of shares increased in October 2024. The basic rate of CGT was jacked up from 10% to 18%, and the higher rate hiked from 20% to 24%.

The first £500 of dividends and £3,000 of gains will remain tax free from April, although we should note that both have reduced significantly in recent years. The dividend and CGT exemptions once stood at £5,000 and £12,300, respectively.

To counter the impact of higher investing taxes, consider using pensions and individual savings account (ISA) as both accounts shelter gains and dividends from HMRC.

You may also wish to consider your investing strategy inside and outside tax wrappers. For instance, hold investments that aim to pay generous dividends within pensions and ISAs and strategies that focus on growth in your trading account using your £500 exemption where possible. When rejigging your strategy, be careful not to compromise suitability for the sake of trimming your tax bill as this can negatively impact overall portfolio performance.

Income tax and national insurance thresholds frozen

While the headline rates of income tax and national insurance (NI) aren’t going up in 2026, the thresholds will remain frozen. This means that as your income naturally creeps up, inflation will quietly erode its buying power. You may even trip into a higher tax band. And with the deep freeze extended until 2031 at the recent Autumn Budget, the threat of fiscal drag as it’s known in industry jargon, isn’t disappearing any time soon.

If you nudge into either the 40% or 45% bracket, it’s not just your income that faces steeper taxes. As noted above, when earnings exceed £50,270, the tax rates on CGT and dividends increase. What’s more, your savings allowance, the amount of interest you can earn every year tax free, halves from £1,000 to £500.

Even more punishing tax rates await those who trip into six-figure territory.

That’s because for every £2 you earn above £100,000, your £12,570 personal tax allowance is withdrawn by £1, creating a 62% effective tax rate, or 60% if you’re above state pension age and no longer pay NI. And once your income surpasses £125,140, your savings allowance is kiboshed, meaning you pay tax on all savings interest outside tax-efficient accounts.

One way to combat the harmful effects of fiscal drag is to top up your pension, provided you’re prepared to lose access to the money till age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

Let’s say your total income is £110,000: contributing £8,000 to a pension, which is grossed up to £10,000 as 20% relief is added straightaway, can reduce your net adjusted – in other, words taxable – income to £100,000. This saves you 40% income tax and allows you to keep your full personal allowance. If you’re a parent of young children, you may also retain thousands of pounds in free childcare. Just remember to include the pension payment on your tax return.