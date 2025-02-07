AIM performance since boom year: winners and a lot of losers

The most successful year in the past decade for AIM new admissions in terms of number of companies and money raised was 2021. Yet, it cannot be described as a success when the performance since is assessed. This, and the poor performance of AIM itself, has not encouraged companies to join AIM, while share price declines for those new admissions has been even more stark. There were 87 new issues in 2021, although that includes 10 reverse takeover (where a private company buys a publicly traded one to get a stock market listing) and redomiciles, plus five moves from the Main Market. That leaves 72 completely new companies coming to AIM during the year. They were taking advantage of what was a booming junior market in 2020. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Prices Today | Open a Trading Account All the new issues, including reversals, raised £1.85 billion, compared with £776 million in total in the following three years. The 2021 figure includes £350 million raised by pharma offices and laboratories investor Life Science REIT Ord (LSE:LABS), which subsequently switched to the Main Market on 1 December 2022. Background To put everything into perspective, 2020 had been a good year for AIM. After a slump in share prices up to the middle of March due to the start of Covid lockdowns, AIM bounced back. AIM ended 2020 with its highest-ever market capitalisation at £131.1 billion, which is almost double the current level of around £69 billion. At the end of 2021, there were 24 AIM companies worth more than £1 billion and their total valuation was around £50 billion. There was £5.27 billion raised by existing AIM companies to shore up their balance sheets due to the uncertainty during 2020, which was the most since 2010. The FTSE AIM All Share was 20.7% higher and the FTSE AIM 100 rose 19.6% in 2020. That compared with a fall of 14.3% for the FTSE 100.

