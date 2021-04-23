AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2021

There have been concerns about whether business property relief for inheritance tax (IHT) would continue in its current form. A review was commissioned into the subject, but there are no changes as yet. This is good news for AIM investors who can continue to use this tax break to avoid paying tax on the assets passed on to their inheritors.

The idea behind the perk is that founders of businesses can pass them on to their family without the need to liquidate assets to pay tax on the value of the transfer. A report published in 2019 did suggest a review on the IHT relief offered through investment in AIM shares. Nothing has come of this.

So, investors need to be aware of the possibility of changes to, or the scrapping of, IHT relief. Investments are required to be owned for at least two years before they become eligible for the relief, so a longer-term outlook is required.

Investing in good AIM companies means that even if the IHT relief is removed there will still be a good underlying investment. An Individual Savings Account (ISA) cannot be transferred after death, but the eligible AIM shares in the ISA can be transferred to beneficiaries of a will without counting as assets subject to IHT. This makes an ISA an attractive method of investing in AIM shares eligible for IHT relief.

AIM qualifies for IHT relief because it is not deemed to be a designated recognised stock exchange, and the shares are deemed to be unlisted. Examples of a designated recognised stock exchange are the Official List of the London Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. Shares traded on the Apex and Access segments of the Aquis Stock Exchange also qualify for IHT relief.

IHT-related investments and portfolios represent an important component of the cash invested in AIM companies.

Views on how much of the money invested in AIM is for tax planning reasons vary. In the past there have been suggestions that between one-fifth and one-third of money invested involves a tax angle, although that would also include capital gains tax relief and presumably any money invested in an ISA.

Demand from IHT investors certainly boosts the ratings of some of the AIM companies with longer track records of profit and dividends, such as soft drinks maker Nichols (LSE:NICL) and floor-coverings supplier James Halstead (LSE:JHD).

Not all AIM companies qualify, though, and there is no specific list of qualifiers – so investors need to be careful. Generally, the eligible companies are required to be trading businesses and not investment companies or property companies. It is important to check if a particular AIM share will be eligible before investing.