The stocks behind the AIM market comeback

One year on since the AIM reached a nadir, smaller companies have propped up the revival.

It has been just over a year since AIM reached its low point, and since then it has gone from strength to strength. The FTSE AIM All Share index has doubled since the low during 19 March 2020. This is in sharp contrast to the FTSE 100 index, and the junior market has also done well in comparison with better-performing world markets, such as the Nasdaq. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Open a Trading Account AIM had a good post-election period at the end of 2019 and had edged up further in the first few weeks of 2020. Having hit its peak of 975.18 on 20 February 2020, the AIM All Share fell by nearly two fifths in the subsequent month. Investor confidence returned almost as quickly as it disappeared and there has been a steady upward trend since March 2020.

Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) rose consistently during 2020, although it has fallen back during 2021. Along with Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA) and Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM), Greatland has helped the sector perform strongly. There has also been demand for miners involved in resources required for batteries and alternative energy. AIM’s retail sector benefits from a bias towards online firms. The retail sector nearly halved before turning upwards and rising by 166% over the subsequent year. Online fashion retailer ASOS (LSE:ASC) has the largest weighting in any AIM index it is included in and is the best performer in the AIM 50. Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) has benefited from greater online buying of wine and the share price has nearly trebled. Boohoo (LSE:BOO), which is in the AIM 100 but not eligible for the AIM 50 as it is not domiciled in the UK, has had its own troubles. Yet the share price has still nearly doubled. ASOS and boohoo account for 11.2% of the AIM 100 – Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) has the next highest weighting with 3.8%. Media has also done well. After falling by more than two-fifths the sector increased by 168% from the low. The performance of video advertising technology group Tremor International (LSE:TRMR), which has risen by more than 600% is behind that rise. Trading has been ahead of expectations and the proposed US listing has given the share price further momentum. Discover our award-winning stocks and shares ISA

Read articles on AIM here The technology sector fell by one-third in the early weeks of 2020 and then rose by 81.6% from its low. This includes digital payments company Boku (LSE:BOKU), which benefits from greater online activity, and semiconductor wafers manufacturer IQE (LSE:IQE), which has achieved record revenues and the share price has regained some of the ground lost since 2017. It is not just the obvious sectors that have been doing well in the past year. The FTSE AIM travel and leisure sector fell by 69.1% between the end of 2019 and 19 March 2020. Since then, it has risen by 182%. That still means that the index is more than 10% below the level it was at the beginning of 2020. Airline and tour operator Jet2 (LSE:JET2) lost four-fifths of its value up until the middle of March 2020 and since then it is one of the top three performers in the AIM 50. This is despite asking shareholders for two large cash injections since May 2020. Jet2 has raised £592 million. There is still some way to go to get back to the share price in February 2020. The food and beverages sector has doubled in the past 12 months but that only takes it back up to around the level it was at the beginning of 2020. Mixer drinks supplier Fevertree has bounced back thanks to off-trade sales in the UK and a resilient performance internationally. So far in 2021, AIM has risen by 2.4%, while the FTSE 100 is 3.3% ahead. Given the enormous outperformance over the longer period it is not surprising that there will be some catching up. Some AIM companies are on heady ratings so there is no surprise that there has been some profit-taking. The Nasdaq Composite is 0.7% higher this year so it continues to lag AIM’s performance. Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.