The stocks behind the AIM market comeback

The larger AIM companies have not quite performed as well as the AIM as a whole, but they are not far behind. The FTSE AIM 100 index has increased by 94% and the FTSE AIM UK 50 index is 96% ahead. In fact, document storage business Restore (LSE:RST) is the only constituent of the AIM 100 that has fallen during the period. None of the AIM 50 constituents has fallen – the worst performer is audio visual products distributor Midwich Group (LSE:MIDW), which is 6% higher.

There are 41 of the constituents of the AIM 100 with share prices that have at least doubled since the middle of March 2020.

The Nasdaq performed relatively well in the early part of 2020 and only fell by one-fifth. It has risen by 81.5% in the past 12 months, which lags AIM’s performance. However, it is 44.6% higher than at the end of 2019, whereas AIM is only 24% ahead over that period.

The German DAX index has risen by 70% over the past year, while the French CAC 40 has risen by 54%, but it is just below the level at the beginning of 2020. Although south-east Asia was hit first by Covid-19 and has generally recovered earlier, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong has barely changed from the level at the beginning of 2020.

The FTSE 100 had fallen by just under one third by the middle of March 2020 and has subsequently recovered by 30%. That still leaves it one eighth lower than at the beginning of 2020. Normally, larger companies are the first to decline when the market slumps, but they also tend to recover first. Last year’s market fall was different to downturns in the past. It was a much sharper fall and a faster recovery than previously.

AIM has done better because of the different mix of companies included in the index. The FTSE 100 has significant weightings for oil and gas companies, financials, airlines and leisure. AIM has high weightings for online retail, healthcare and alternative energy companies.

The healthcare sector has risen by 88%, having declined by 29% in the early part of 2020. The index had already recovered its loss by the end of May.

Healthcare companies have been given opportunities by Covid-19, such as Avacta (LSE:AVCT), which has risen nearly 1,500% over 12 months and is the best performer in the AIM 100.

But there are other companies in the sector that have been hit by the lack of normal surgery, for instance. Woundcare company Advanced Medical Solutions (LSE:AMS) is trading above its low for the past 12 months, but the share price is lower than at the start of 2020. Reduced numbers of operations meant that profit halved last year.

Covid-19 diagnostic tests supplier Novacyt (LSE:NCYT) barely scrapes into the top 50 AIM performers since the market low. That might seem surprising, but it is because the share price had already increased by 800% in the early part of 2020, which made it the best performer over that period. Novacyt is still one of the top five AIM 100 performers, though.

The energy sector fell by 43.8% in the early part of 2020. This sector includes oil and gas companies and alternative energy companies. It has subsequently risen by 157%. This reflects poor performances by many oil and gas firms - due to the weak oil price - being offset by the exceptionally good performances of a handful of alternative energy companies.

That performance over the past year comes after the index peaked at around the end of January at one-third higher than its current level. This is due to profit-taking on the alternative energy companies. Fuel cell technology developers Ceres Power (LSE:CWR), ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Proton Motor Power Systems (LSE:PPS) and AFC Energy (LSE:AFC) have still at least trebled in price even after having fallen by up to two-fifths in two months. All these businesses are loss-making, but they have a combined market capitalisation of more than £5 billon.

Ceres is the better performer because the share price has declined by less than one-third even after the recent £181 million fundraising at 1060p a share. Ceres may move to a premium listing in the middle of 2022.

Mining is another area that has performed strongly. The basic resources sector fell by more than one-quarter up to the low point for AIM and since then it has increased by 155%.