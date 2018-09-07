Colefax: Does old faithful hit the magic number?

This classy fabric designer is a reliable earner and returns surplus profit to shareholders. Analyst Richard Beddard discusses whether that's enough to justify buying the shares at the current price.



Over the last two years, revenue has risen convincingly at Colefax after a decade in which it bobbled between about £70 million in a bad year and £80 million in a good year. Much of the improvement though, is the result of lower exchange rates, which have increased the value of overseas revenue when translated into pounds. Colefax earns most of its money from luxury fabric and wallpaper designs, and the majority of that revenue comes from the USA. A substantial amount is earned in France, Germany, and Italy too.

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance The increase in revenue in 2017 coincided with a decrease in profit. In that financial year the company took out contracts to fix the exchange rate at $1.50, which it believed might be a historic low. Britain voted to leave the EU, though, and the subsequent decline of sterling to $1.20 meant the company lost significant amounts of money, about £2 million in 2017, and £0.8 million in 2018. It is no longer hedging so if exchange rates stay low, Colefax should get the whole benefit in 2019. Otherwise, it was business as usual in 2018. The company sells fabric mostly, but also wallpaper, to interior designers and retailers. This part of the business earned 83% of revenue in 2018. In constant currency terms revenue growth was very modest, a substantial increase in demand from the USA diluted by a flat performance in Europe and the UK, where high stamp duty and uncertainty about Brexit are deterring oligarchs from buying houses. Profitability recovered in 2018 due to lower losses on currency hedges. Colefax’s smaller decorating and furniture businesses performed better too. Sybil Colefax and John Fowler, the original business, decorates mansions. It earned 14% of revenue in 2018 and contributed 44% of the profit increase, partly because it is doing more work overseas. We shouldn't get too excited though. The profitability of the decorating business varies depending on when it completes projects, and in 2018 it completed a number of substantial projects. Furniture manufacturer Kingscome Sofas also had a profitable year, but since it only earns the company 3% of revenue, financially at least, furniture is a bit of a sideline. As usual I'm scoring Colefax to determine whether it is profitable, adaptable, resilient, equitable, and cheap, criteria. Each criterion can achieve a maximum score of 2, and a minimum score of zero except the last one. The lowest score for companies trading at very high valuations is -2. Profitable: Does it make good money? Score 1

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance Colefax just about achieves an 8% return on capital even in its worst years, but it has had few a few of those: 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2017. Over the last 12 years the company has averaged a good but not great 10%. Profit margins are surprisingly thin though, for a business producing luxury goods. Colefax relies more on efficient operations than high mark ups. It owns five fabric brands: two English (Colefax and Fowler, Jane Churchill), two American (Cowtan and Tout, Larsen) and one French (Manuel Canovas). The brands have separate design studies, which design new collections every year, but manufacturing is outsourced to over 100 mostly European suppliers and the brands have common marketing, sales, sampling, warehousing, purchasing, accounting and IT systems. By limiting the number of patterns, Colefax keeps tight control of stock and minimises wastage. Rumour has it the company’s executive chairman and majority shareholder David Green hawks end-of-line stock himself. The good news is the profit is real money. Cash flow has all but matched profit over the 12-year period:

Adaptable: How will it make more money? Score: 1 Colefax is directing most of its investment at the USA, its biggest and fastest growing market. Its policy is to use its own salesforce where sales justify it and agents elsewhere, and in recent years it has opened showrooms in Atlanta and Boston. While Colefax says it would consider buying one of its many, mostly family operated competitors, the owners invariably expect too much money. Its last acquisition was Manuel Canovas 20 years ago. A cheaper approach, the company says, would be to establish a new brand from scratch, or launch a sub-brand of one of the five established brands, but it has been reluctant to do this as well. So far, Colefax has preferred to take the low risk route, launching new collections for the established brands every year, and returning surplus cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

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