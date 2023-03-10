Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 10 March 2023

10th March 2023 12:08

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 10 March 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: fraud probe and share suspension is a lesson for every investor

about 1 hour ago

Must read: bank sector turmoil triggers global stock market sell-off

about 4 hours ago

Bond Watch: why interest rates will surpass 5% in the US

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: the smart money is backing this country

1 day ago

ISA ideas for investors hunting income

1 day ago

Tips and tricks you can learn from ISA millionaires

1 day ago

Alliance Trust boosts dividend by 26%, and avoids worst of tech rout

1 day ago

11 US shares for your ISA in 2023

2 days ago

15 Magic Formula shares for good quality at cheap prices

2 days ago

‘High risk? I don’t see it that way’: the investment secrets of an ISA millionaire

3 days ago