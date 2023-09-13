Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 13 September 2023

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 13 September 2023.

13th September 2023 12:03

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Third time lucky predicting future of this brilliant company

about 3 hours ago

Investor optimism holds as demand for commodities returns

about 1 hour ago

Stockwatch: investors bag big profits after company lands the big one

about 23 hours ago

DIY Investor Diary: why investment trusts form bedrock of my portfolio

1 day ago

Divorce: what it means for pensions and your future retirement

about 2 hours ago

What’s behind big investment trust discounts and when will they narrow?

1 day ago

Four reasons to be hopeful about your retirement

about 22 hours ago

State pension to hit £11,501 in 2024

1 day ago

Insider: Watches of Switzerland among three laggards seeing buying action

2 days ago

Six steps to manage your own wealth

9 days ago