Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 18 April 2023

18th April 2023 11:34

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 18 April 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: this UK tech firm is a stunning performer

in 35 minutes

Clouds begin to clear at easyJet

about 2 hours ago

Must read: 8 in a row for FTSE 100, China GDP, UK jobs, Entain, THG

about 2 hours ago

Grandparental giving: sharing your wealth and seeing the benefits

about 2 hours ago

Insider: big spending on company in ‘foothills of growth journey’

1 day ago

Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q2 2023

1 day ago

Gold and commodity funds back in form

about 21 hours ago

Richard Beddard: these shares are good value after triple hit to results

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: my tech bets bouncing back and beating Scottish Mortgage

5 days ago

10 things to know about running a retirement portfolio

7 days ago