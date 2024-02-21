Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 21 February 2024

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 21 February 2024.

21st February 2024 11:31

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Why Lloyds Bank can shrug off weak Q4 and £450m car finance charge

about 13 hours ago

eyeQ: Rolls-Royce shares – a case study in macro vs micro

about 13 hours ago

Ian Cowie: why Europe’s ‘stodgy’ top stocks are growth and income winners

about 16 hours ago

ii view: Nvidia rallies again as world's favourite AI stock smashes forecasts

about 15 hours ago

What needs to happen for UK smaller company shares to bounce back?

about 17 hours ago

Where pro fund buyers are investing their ISAs this year

about 15 hours ago

Two quality high-end stocks that ooze style

1 day ago

Fund Spotlight: can Japanese stocks keep up the momentum?

1 day ago

How the 10 funds to buy and hold forever have fared over the past five years

4 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 1 month ago