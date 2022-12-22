Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 22 December 2022

22nd December 2022 11:34

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 22 December 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Why these could be 10 of the most reliable shares for investors in 2023

1 day ago

Must read: Markets enjoy last-ditch effort at Santa rally, UK GDP, Made.com

about 3 hours ago

Benstead on Bonds: is there a gilt crash coming in 2023?

1 day ago

The biggest investing lessons of 2022

about 3 hours ago

Seven investing turkeys to avoid this Christmas

1 day ago

Tesla shares crash again: time to buy or sell up?

1 day ago

Stockwatch: a game-changer for Games Workshop worthy of upgrade?

2 days ago

As Terry Smith’s emerging market trust closes, where should investors turn?

2 days ago

The best and worst-performing investment trusts of 2022

2 days ago

Warning: possible inheritance tax and pensions raid in 2023

7 days ago