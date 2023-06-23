Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 23 June 2023

23rd June 2023 11:31

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 23 June 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: kicking the tyres of a classic value investment

in 35 minutes

The pros relying on the micro as macro storm rages

about 1 hour ago

What millionaire bosses earn at BT, Burberry, British Land & National Grid

about 2 hours ago

Raise a glass to AI: here’s what it could mean for your long-term returns

15 minutes ago

Ian Cowie: the area of the world investors are missing out on

1 day ago

Bank of England wields sledgehammer to fight inflation

about 22 hours ago

Why these investment trust discounts are too cheap to ignore

1 day ago

Investors expecting to make returns comfortably ahead of inflation in 2023

about 24 hours ago

UK and global funds topping the charts, while limiting the big dips

2 days ago

A buying opportunity for fans of high yielding recovery stocks

2 days ago