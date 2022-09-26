Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 26 September 2022

26th September 2022 11:32

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 26 September 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Sterling hits record low: the bond and stock market winners and losers

14 minutes ago

Insider: directors buy into this massive dividend yield again

about 3 hours ago

Richard Beddard: a top 10 stock that’s under-priced

3 days ago

Kwasi Kwarteng’s explosive mini-budget 2022: winners and losers

3 days ago

Stockwatch: time to buy this FTSE 100 income stock with a near 6% yield?

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: two tailwinds for this under-the-radar region

4 days ago

The funds set to benefit from Liz Truss’ spending splurge

3 days ago

10 AIM shares with eye-catching yields for dividend investors

5 days ago

How to invest during a recession: top tips and tactics

5 days ago

How does your pension compare with your neighbour?

5 days ago