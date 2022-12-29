Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 29 December 2022

29th December 2022 11:30

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 29 December 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Shares for the future: implementing my philosophy with minimum effort

about 14 hours ago

Stockwatch: does macro gloom mean buying opportunities in 2023?

about 11 hours ago

This is what the ideal share for 2023 looks like

about 14 hours ago

Five AIM share tips for 2023

about 13 hours ago

How my share tips performed in 2022 and what I’d do with them now

about 13 hours ago

Ian Cowie: how my investment trusts fared in final stages of 2022

1 day ago

The 20 most-popular AIM stocks of 2022

1 day ago

Three strategies for dividend investors - and 10 shares that do it all

2 days ago

10 highest-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares at end of 2022

7 days ago

Why these could be 10 of the most reliable shares for investors in 2023

9 days ago