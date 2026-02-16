eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 16 February 2026

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 13 February 2026.

UK

The week ahead will see several of the big mining/resource stocks provide earnings updates. BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP), Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Anglo American (LSE:AAL) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) are among the names reporting.

Two of them appear in eyeQ’s list of macro-rich stocks. Both Glencore and BHP Group are in macro regimes (macro relevance is above 65%) and both sit significantly above our model fair value, which has lost a bit of upwards momentum over the last few weeks.

There are good reasons to believe in a commodity supercycle and stocks like these are well placed to benefit. They are also good places to hide while the AI scare trade works its way through other sectors and industries. But, from a macro perspective, there’s a lot of good news priced in and the risk-reward now favours top slicing rather than adding.

International

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 13 February 2026.

International

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)ended 2025 on a strong note but it’s not been immune to the new AI scare trade. The latest tech sell-off has taken it around 10% below our model fair value of $338.31.

There are, however, reasons for caution for a while yet. First, that’s not a big enough fair value gap to warrant a bullish signal. Second, eyeQ model value has started to roll over. It’s fallen around 4.5% in the last month due mainly to creeping signs of risk-off in markets.

The stock remains best-in-class in many ways. And, as such, should be on every investor’s watchlist as a buy-the-dip candidate. But the message from eyeQ’s smart machine is that you can afford to be patient.