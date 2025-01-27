eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 27 January 2025

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 January 2025.

Associated British Foods

Most commentary about the UK economy in general, and the retail sector in particular, remains pretty bleak. When cut-price stores such as Primark are struggling it's a powerful anecdote that times are tough; and that's exactly the picture that emerged last week when its owner Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) provided a trading update. Several analysts including Morgan Stanley and Citi lowered their rating on the stock.

Against that, however, there is some potential consolation from the macro side of the argument. ABF spent most of 2024 with low model confidence on eyeQ but, right now, the big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation explains 71% of price action.

Model value has been falling for a couple of months, but macro conditions are showing tentative signs of trying to stabilise. That means the latest sell-off in the share price has taken the stock 18.02% below eyeQ fair value. That's enough to trigger a bullish signal. Maybe all the doom-and-gloom is already reflected in prices down here?

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 January 2025.

LVMH

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EURONEXT:MC) has reclaimed the title of Europe’s most valuable stock from Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO). Last year its shares slumped 13%, but recent earnings updates from Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA Class A (SIX:CFR) and Brunello Cucinelli SpA (MTA:BC) have lifted expectations for the luxury brand sector.

eyeQ’s smart machine doesn’t fully agree with the positive outlook. Model value has increased by 11.22% in the last month, but the stock finds itself sitting 9.28% rich to overall macro conditions.

Model value is rising, so the macro environment is improving. But the richest valuation gap since October means the market has priced in a fair degree of good news already.

Even for those constructive on the stock, these are not the best entry levels.