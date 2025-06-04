eyeQ: are Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, Babcock overvalued?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Babcock Macro Relevance: 43%

Fair Value Gap: +5.58% premium to model value Data correct as at 4 June 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. UK defence stocks are in the news. This week has seen a raft of announcements from the government about the need to increase the UK’s military capacity, and NATO is now proposing that military spending amounts to 3.5% of GDP by 2032. That’s been great news for domestic defence contractors. Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB), for example, is up over 10% this week after Keir Starmer’s plans to increase the UK's nuclear deterrence by expanding the submarine fleet. There is a clear “rearmament” theme at work here, a theme that dominates price action. But it’s worth checking in on the macro perspective. Babcock, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) and BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) all share the same macro characteristics: macro relevance is low. The rearmament theme is more important than the levels of growth or whether inflation is falling back to target

all three screen as rich but only modestly so - the valuation gaps are not near levels that would trigger bearish signals

eyeQ model value is rising in each instance. The macro environment is supportive, it’s just that the stocks have moved further and faster fuelled by the idea this is a once-in-a-generation shift in UK defence policy. We’re biased. We strongly believe that macro fundamentals are critical drivers of financial markets, but there are times when themes matter more than macro. For now, this is one of those instances.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

