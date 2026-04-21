eyeQ: FTSE 100 laggard triggers bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Reckitt Benckiser Macro Relevance: 75%

Model Value: 5,764.10p

Fair Value Gap: -13.33% discount to model value Data correct as at 21 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Household goods producer Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT) publishes a first-quarter trading update tomorrow. While that puts the focus squarely on company fundamentals, it’s worth noting that macro has reasserted itself as a key driver of the stock price. eyeQ macro relevance has risen to 75%, so the stock is back in a macro regime for the first time in a year. The good news is model value has risen nearly 12% in the last month. Thanks mainly to financial markets re-discovering their risk appetite; specifically tighter credit spreads and lower bond market volatility drove the surge in macro momentum. Another example of how important the bond market is for equity investors! The stock itself has stopped falling but hasn’t bounced in the same way. In fact, it sits around 13% below the 5,764p eyeQ model value. That’s an extended fair value gap by recent standards and is enough to trigger a new bullish signal on RKT. Prudence probably dictates that investors wait for tomorrow’s results but, from a macro perspective, the risk-reward looks decent. Yes, events in Iran could yet become a drag again. And, on the bond market, any signs that Keir Starmer is replaced by a more left-wing Labour leader could prompt renewed wobbles in gilts. But the main point from our smart machine is that a fair degree of this bad news is already in the price down here.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.