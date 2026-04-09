eyeQ: one to watch in the property sector

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Savills

Macro Relevance: 39%

Model Value: 878.94p

Fair Value Gap: -7.45% discount to model value

Data correct as at 9 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey is a widely watched indicator for the health of the UK property market. The latest release this morning does not make for cheerful reading. Demand is near three-year lows, agreed sales plunged and expectations were described as "significantly more pessimistic".

The survey has a good track record for accurately capturing the pulse of the housing market, so the simple conclusion here is to avoid property-related investments in the near term.

Scanning UK property stocks via the eyeQ lens reveals most trade close to macro fair value. The outlier is estate agent Savills (LSE:SVS) which screens as around 7.5% cheap to overall macro conditions.

There's an immediate caveat. Model confidence is just 39%, well below our 65% threshold for a macro regime.

But it is worth noting eyeQ model value. It fell hard (-14%) in March but, since April, macro momentum has turned up. eyeQ model value has bounced 5.7%.

Why? Because of the bond market. Recently, bond volatility has fallen, and corporate credit spreads have tightened. Both are friendly developments for the Savills share price.

The stock has ignored this, which is understandable given negative headlines from the RICS survey and mortgage deals rising above the 5% level. But broader financial conditions may be getting a little easier which should help Savills.

There’s no signal just now given low macro relevance score, but one to watch.