eyeQ: one to watch in the property sector
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here, it’s found a rare property play at a discount.
9th April 2026 09:38
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
Savills
Macro Relevance: 39%
Model Value: 878.94p
Fair Value Gap: -7.45% discount to model value
Data correct as at 9 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey is a widely watched indicator for the health of the UK property market. The latest release this morning does not make for cheerful reading. Demand is near three-year lows, agreed sales plunged and expectations were described as "significantly more pessimistic".
The survey has a good track record for accurately capturing the pulse of the housing market, so the simple conclusion here is to avoid property-related investments in the near term.
Scanning UK property stocks via the eyeQ lens reveals most trade close to macro fair value. The outlier is estate agent Savills (LSE:SVS) which screens as around 7.5% cheap to overall macro conditions.
There's an immediate caveat. Model confidence is just 39%, well below our 65% threshold for a macro regime.
But it is worth noting eyeQ model value. It fell hard (-14%) in March but, since April, macro momentum has turned up. eyeQ model value has bounced 5.7%.
Why? Because of the bond market. Recently, bond volatility has fallen, and corporate credit spreads have tightened. Both are friendly developments for the Savills share price.
The stock has ignored this, which is understandable given negative headlines from the RICS survey and mortgage deals rising above the 5% level. But broader financial conditions may be getting a little easier which should help Savills.
There’s no signal just now given low macro relevance score, but one to watch.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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