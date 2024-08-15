eyeQ: taking an interest in this cheap bitcoin proxy

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Block Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: $69.83

Fair Value Gap: -12.26% discount to model value

Model relevance: 82% Data correct as at 15 August 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Block Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ) is a financial services company that is often associated with bitcoin. Its Square Cash App helps people manage money and make payments, including buying stocks and cryptocurrencies. It has also developed a crypto mining division, plus it has been buying bitcoin to add to its own balance sheet. As such, it is often used by investors as a proxy way to gain exposure to bitcoin. It is now 12.26% cheap to macro conditions. These are extreme levels. It’s rarely been this cheap when in a macro regime (i.e. our macro relevance number is greater than 65%). That suggests these are levels worth paying attention to. The stock hasn’t done much of late. It didn’t suffer badly in the early August “flash crash”, but equally it hasn’t benefited from the more recent snapback in equity markets. For whatever reason, the stock simply isn’t getting much attention from investors right now. Meanwhile, macro conditions are improving. eyeQ model value has risen 17.6% since the 5 August lows. For those who want bitcoin exposure without the hassle of owning a crypto wallet, then Block looks interesting.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.