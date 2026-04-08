eyeQ: time to buy or sell Shell shares?
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here’s what it thinks of this oil major.
8th April 2026 11:05
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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Photo: Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
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Shell
Macro Relevance: 74%
Model Value: 3,438.48p
Fair Value Gap: -3.4% discount to model value
Data correct as at 8 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
While some uncertainty remains, the ceasefire in Iran is good news and markets will hope the worst-case scenario (oil to $200, stagflation, rate hikes) has become a lot less likely. As such, the gunshot reaction will be equities up, the dollar and bond yields down.
Within equities, the recent winners (energy stocks) and losers (travel stocks, airlines) will probably see recent moves unwind somewhat.
Shell’s share price is down this morning on exactly that logic, but it’s worth stepping back and looking at the bigger picture.
From a bottom-up perspective, their trading statement today ahead of next month’s earnings was upbeat. Oil trading results were “significantly higher” and operations in the Middle East appear to have proven resilient in the face of the war.
From a top-down perspective, eyeQ would highlight two things.
A macro relevance score of 74% means Shell (LSE:SHEL) is back in a macro regime for the first time in almost a year.
Second, macro fair value hit a fresh high just before the ceasefire. Higher energy prices, inflation expectations and the move in the gilt yields all provided a macro tailwind to the stock price.
Now all those drivers will move into reverse and already this morning eyeQ model value is down around 150p. The one consolation is the market is moving further and faster, taking the stock 3.4% cheap to aggregate macro conditions.
That’s not a big enough fair value gap to trigger a bullish signal. Plus, this relief rally probably means there’s more air to come out of the energy safe-haven plays in the very near term.
But with macro back in charge, some value starting to build, and the Middle East far from “solved”, Shell is one to watch.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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