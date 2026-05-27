eyeQ: unloved stock triggers new bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Danaher

Macro Relevance: 80%

Model Value: $196.96

Fair Value Gap: -13.98% discount to model value

Data correct as at 27 May 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

The US equity rally remains an artificial intelligence (AI) story. While semiconductors and memory plays enjoy huge gains, two sectors are actually down in 2026: financials and healthcare.

Both have suffered from the fallout from Iran. Not higher oil costs per se, but the implications for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance, which has flipped from discounting a series of rate cuts to pricing in possible rate hikes towards the end of this year.

That makes a new bullish signal on life science giant Danaher Corp interesting. Macro momentum for DHR fell hard in February/March as the conflict in Iran kicked off. But eyeQ model value bottomed late March, stabilised, and is now showing tentative signs of trying to carve out a bottom formation.

Meanwhile, the stock has continued to sell off and now sits almost 14% below macro-warranted fair value. That’s enough to trigger a formal bull signal.

It’s also worth flagging two of the key drivers of our model. The biggest driver by far is inflation; inflation expectations alone explain around a third of our model. The relationship is negative and getting more so.

US inflation swaps have fallen nearly 20 basis points in the last few weeks as crude oil slips. Any peace deal in Iran would add to further downside momentum in crude oil and inflation expectations, which would benefit the stock.

So, in short, Danaher is a macro play (80% macro relevance); it will benefit from falling inflation if the Iran war ends; and it screens as cheap to macro. An unloved area of the market largely ignored amid all the AI hype. But maybe a nice diversification play for some investors.