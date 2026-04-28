eyeQ: why Shell just triggered a ‘buy’ signal

Photo: Greame Robertson/Getty Images.

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Shell

Macro Relevance: 69%

Model Value: 3,570.14p

Fair Value Gap: -7.86% discount to model value

Data correct as at 28 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Bond yields are back on the move. 30-year gilt yields are near last September’s highs. Politics is part of this move - the market fears any Keir Starmer replacement will embrace a shift to easier fiscal policy (so bigger deficits and larger gilt issuance).

But fundamentally it’s an inflation story. With no signs of progress in the US-Iran peace talks, commodity prices remain high and inflation expectations are rising. UK CPI swaps now see inflation at 4.55% in two years’ time. That’s back to the highs since war broke out in the Middle East.

For equity investors, there’s a need to find stocks that hold their value during inflation scares.

Oil giant Shell (LSE:SHEL) is back in a macro regime - macro relevance just crossed above our 65% threshold for the first time since March 2025.

The biggest driver of this new regime is inflation, which accounts for around a quarter of the model. The relationship is positive, i.e. Shell benefits from rising inflation expectations. Note, it’s also positively sensitive to crude oil prices. Unsurprisingly, the model is confirming the intuitive sense that higher energy prices lift both inflation and the Shell share price.

The move in the UK inflation market is the biggest reason eyeQ model value has risen about 4.5% in the last week plus. And the stock price is lagging. It sits 7.85% cheap to macro fair value. That’s enough to trigger a bullish signal.

In short, an attractive entry level for an energy major that offers you some protection from persistent inflation.