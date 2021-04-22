Five-day fee-free trading offer for US shares

interactive investor has announced a five-day trading fee-free offer* for US shares only to new and existing customers to coincide with what is shaping up to be a significant week in the US reporting season.

The offer applies to US stocks bought and sold on the ii website and mobile app between 2.30pm BST (when the major US stock exchanges open) on Monday 26 April until 9pm Friday 30 April 2021 – during which mega corporations including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google’s Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are scheduled to unveil their first-quarter 2021 earnings.

US earnings season, a period where a large number of publicly traded US companies report their quarterly earnings, officially kicked off on 14 April following updates from banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Earlier this week, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) become the first of the FAANG stocks – an oft-used acronym to describe the five biggest US tech stocks: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet’s Google), to unveil their financials for Q1 2021. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is due to report on Monday 26 April.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets, interactive investor, offers an overview of the US reporting season and what is to come. Read it here: US results season: are tech stocks still hot to trot?

Notes to editors

*Trading fee free US trading - terms and conditions