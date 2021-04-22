Five-day fee-free trading offer for US shares
interactive investor announces deal ahead of crucial week in US reporting season.
22nd April 2021 18:14
by Myron Jobson from interactive investor
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interactive investor announces deal ahead of crucial week in US reporting season.
interactive investor has announced a five-day trading fee-free offer* for US shares only to new and existing customers to coincide with what is shaping up to be a significant week in the US reporting season.
The offer applies to US stocks bought and sold on the ii website and mobile app between 2.30pm BST (when the major US stock exchanges open) on Monday 26 April until 9pm Friday 30 April 2021 – during which mega corporations including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google’s Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are scheduled to unveil their first-quarter 2021 earnings.
US earnings season, a period where a large number of publicly traded US companies report their quarterly earnings, officially kicked off on 14 April following updates from banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).
Earlier this week, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) become the first of the FAANG stocks – an oft-used acronym to describe the five biggest US tech stocks: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet’s Google), to unveil their financials for Q1 2021. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is due to report on Monday 26 April.
Richard Hunter, Head of Markets, interactive investor, offers an overview of the US reporting season and what is to come. Read it here: US results season: are tech stocks still hot to trot?
Notes to editors
*Trading fee free US trading - terms and conditions
- A trading fee of £0 (the “Offer”) is applicable to all buy and sell orders of US equities placed via the ii website and using the interactive investor mobile apps. Orders must be executed between 2.30pm (BST) on 26 April 2021 and 9pm (BST) on 30 April 2021 (the “Offer Period”) in order to be eligible for the Offer. For the avoidance of any doubt, any orders placed within the Offer Period but not executed until after the Offer Period has ended will not be eligible for this Offer.
- The Offer is open to new and existing customers.
- Before you can buy US-listed shares, you need to complete the relevant IRS W-8 form. If you are a UK resident and your account is in your individual name you can complete the form online. We cannot guarantee that the process of either opening a new account and/or enabling the account for international share dealing will be completed before the Offer closes.
- These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the Interactive Investor Services Limited (“IISL”) Terms of Service and the ii SIPP Terms (together, the “Terms of Service”). In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the Terms of Service, these terms shall prevail.
- After the Offer has ended, the trading fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.
- Orders placed via telephone dealing are not included in this Offer and will be subject to the charge set out in our Rates and Charges.
- All other fees, for example foreign exchange rates for currency conversion and Government charges, are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply notwithstanding.
- Anyone who is seen to be abusing the offer may be excluded at our sole discretion.
- We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
- All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- IISL is the promoter of this offer. The registered office for IISL is Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.
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