Fund and investment trust ideas to play a small-cap comeback

UK smaller company shares are unloved, but for those prepared to be patient the history books show it is a rewarding place to invest. Kyle Caldwell considers the outlook for this part of the market, and shares fund and investment trust options.

For investors looking for value opportunities in the run-up to tax year end the UK smaller company sector stands out like a sore thumb.

In 2022, it was a memorable year for this part of the market, but for all the wrong reasons. Stagnant economic growth, high inflation, and interest rate rises led investors to reduce risk, which caused share prices and valuations to slump.

Smaller company shares are more domestically focused than the mega-caps in the FTSE 100 index. As a result, this part of the market “tends to be more sensitive to economic slings and arrows”, points out Neil Hermon, manager of Henderson Smaller Companies (LSE:HSL). The investment trust is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas.

Data from FE Fundinfo shows that the UK Smaller Companies sector lost 25.2% in 2022. This compares to a loss of 9.1% for UK All Companies, and a small decline of 1.7% for UK Equity Income.

The good news is that such a sell-off, while severe in 2022, was driven by sentiment rather than by most companies across the sector operationally performing poorly.

For investors sizing up smaller companies, now presents an opportunity to take advantage of knock-down prices. In addition, for those prepared to be patient there’s the prospect of benefiting from the long-term investment trend of smaller companies delivering higher returns than their larger company rivals.

As ever, there’s the danger of buying too early. Until inflation is brought under control, further interest rate rises cannot be ruled out, which would likely continue to hurt the smaller company part of the market. In addition, the economic outlook appears bleak, with a shallow recession over the next year or so being the consensus view.

There’s a growing agreement that share price falls have priced in the prospect of an economy that will either be sluggish or contracting. This is a view that Ian Lance, manager of Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL) investment trust, made in a recent On The Money podcast episode.

However, as ever, sentiment is driven by expectations. If a recession is more severe and prolonged than forecast, then smaller company shares will likely remain unloved.

Therefore, drip feeding money into the market may be a better strategy for those attracted by smaller company shares trading on multi-year low valuations. Regular investing removes the risk of unfortunate market timing, and also helps to create discipline.

Why smaller company shares are poised for a comeback

It is not only dedicated smaller company investors who are talking up their own part of the market, various multi-cap fund managers have also been highlighting the attractiveness of the sector.

Chris McVey, fund manager of FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income, says: “For equities, 2022 was clearly a challenging year. Economic and geopolitical concerns buffeted markets, and this uncertainty triggered a significant de-rating of growth equities. But, in our view, it also triggered one of the best buying opportunities for UK small and mid-cap stocks in over a decade.”

McVey focuses on quality-growth small and mid-cap companies, those with the ability to grow earnings throughout the economic cycle.

He adds: “We have been largely reassured by the underlying operational performance of many of these growth companies, despite many share prices de-coupling from these solid fundamentals.

“When market conditions normalise, many of these stocks should re-rate significantly, offering investors attractive returns over the medium term.”

McVey points out that the last time share prices deviated from earnings to this extent was during the financial crisis.

He says: “That turned out to be the buying opportunity of the decade. We are currently in that same valuation territory, although calling the market trough is clearly the key near-term challenge.”

Another reason for optimism, according to Alex Wedge, co-manager of the Liontrust Economic Advantage team, is that company management teams have been putting their money where their mouth is.

Wedge, who keeps tabs on the overall ownership levels of the smaller company shares the team invests in, says the number of company directors buying smaller company shares rose notably in 2022. He points out that since 1999 the two other times ‘insiders’ were heavily buying were following the tech crash in 2002 and after the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

“It can feel difficult to be optimistic in the current environment, but it is reassuring to see UK ‘insiders’ are putting their money where their mouth is. Judging by history, we may be wise to follow them,” says Wedge.