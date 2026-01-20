Funds and trusts four pros are buying and selling: Q1 2026

At the start of 2026, the FTSE 100 entered a new era by breaking into five-figure territory for the first time in its history.

At the time of publication (the morning of 20 January), it continues to hover above 10,000, although US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on the UK and other European nations that have opposed his bid to take over Greenland, has caused a pick-up in volatility and sent the UK’s premier index lower.

Elsewhere, gold and silver continue to extend their rallies, as investors seek refuge from geopolitical uncertainty.

Another key concern is a potential “AI bubble”, as global markets’ trajectory hinges on whether artificial intelligence investment can continue to deliver productivity gains.

Against this backdrop, our fund-of-funds investors continue to take a range of approaches to portfolio positioning.

They currently favour globally oriented strategies. Interestingly, two of our multi-managers have sold their holding in the Schroder Emerging Markets Val Z GBP Acc fund following the departure of the managers.

Each quarter, our multi-manager panel shares their current bull and bear perspectives, along with the funds and investment trusts they have recently bought, added to, or sold.

Simon Evan-Cook, manager of the Downing Fox Funds

Reason to be bullish: if fears about AI overspend creating overcapacity prove right, then this would at least be good news for all the non-AI companies (i.e., most companies) that will be able to access game-changing technological capabilities at a knock-down price.

Reason to be bearish: there are few signs of the “vibecession” ending; the mood seems to be relentlessly bleak and is feeding on itself. While this hasn’t caused an actual recession yet, it continues to keep a lid on potential growth.

Nothing bought: there were no new additions for Evan-Cook this quarter, although he is continually looking to upgrade the quality of his holdings. There’s no particular style he prefers over any other right now. “On the one hand, value funds are performing well, and we’re happy to have a healthy exposure to them,” he says.“But on the other hand, quality funds have been beaten up, but their stocks are now looking cheaper and might hold up well in the next bear market.”

Increased: Evan-Cook and his team have added to their position in Redwheel Global Intrinsic Value R GBP Acc. “We initially bought this fund back in the summer – it’s an experienced team albeit with a previous focus limited to the UK,” he says. His conviction has since grown in the fund’s global credentials, which has encouraged him to build up the position’s size.

Sold: he sold his position in Schroder Emerging Market Value after Schroders removed the fund’s managers, via an announcement made at the start of October. “This fund was absolutely flying and looked set to become a lucrative sector favourite with fund buyers, making this appear – from the outside – like a bizarre decision,” says Evan-Cook.

Adam Norris, co-portfolio manager, CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

Reason to be bullish: US economic growth remains resolute, underpinned by both government and corporate capital expenditure. Potentially falling oil prices may create further disinflationary pressures and give room for additional interest rate cuts.

Reason to be bearish: geopolitics can occasionally destabilise markets, particularly if investors perceive market multiples to be expensive.

Bought: Norris has bought the Invesco Global Equity Income Trust ord (LSE:IGET), which has a focus on quality companies trading at attractive prices. The trust, managed by Henley-based Stephen Anness and Joe Dowling, focuses on cash-flow growth to support the ability of companies to provide not just income, but also capital growth to investors. The portfolio is focused, with just 40 shares held.

“The portfolio managers take an agnostic approach to the benchmark, which has itself become more and more concentrated over recent years,” says Norris.

He points out that the trust has a high active share as the team focus on bottom-up security selection, and a diligent focus on absolute risk, rather than relative to the benchmark.The company makes use of reserves to augment the natural 2%-3% income yield to a 4% dividend yield target, based on its year-end net asset value (NAV).

Increased: Norris has added to his position in the Schiehallion Fund Ord (LSE:MNTNl), a late-stage private equity investment company managed by Baillie Gifford. “The company has had a tricky few years as late-stage growth investing moved sharply out of favour,” he says.

However, Norris now sees clear “winners” of the fund’s investment approach, with some of its largest holdings, namely Elon Musk’s SpaceX (circa 14% portfolio) and digital acquisition-focused Bending Spoons (c.15% portfolio), achieving valuation levels rarely found within private equity. “With the IPO market potentially warming up once again, the Schiehallion Fund contains valuable assets which may potentially be revalued further into a public market listing,” says Norris.

Sold: he fully sold his holding in Personal Assets Ord (LSE:PNL) Trust, a multi-asset investment trust managed by Troy Asset management. “We have a lot of appreciation for portfolio managers, Charlotte Yonge and Sebastian Lyon, who have a strong focus on capital preservation, utilising assets such as inflation-linked bonds and gold,” says Norris. However, his central view is that corporate profitability continues to be underpinned by strong economic growth, and as a result, he currently prefers risk assets, such as public and private equity.