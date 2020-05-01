Funds Fan: income investors, manager moves and dividend watch

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Faith Glasgow, editor of Money Observer, and deputy editorKyle Caldwell discuss the latest news for fund investors, including the scale of dividend cuts hitting income investors, a rule change to the Investment Association’s income fund sectors, and the departure from Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL) of well-known fund manager Alastair Mundy.

They are also joined by interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter, who offers his perspective on some of the most vulnerable FTSE sectors amid the pandemic.

Finally, interactive investor’s Teodor Dilov names his fund of the week from interactive investor’s Super 60 list.



Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.