Funds Fan: £1bn trapped in Russia-linked funds, and ‘dividend hero’ interview

4th March 2022 09:17

Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor

In our latest episode, Kyle Caldwell is joined by new co-host Sam Benstead, who is interactive investor’s deputy collectives editor. Sam, who joins ii from The Daily Telegraph, explains how he personally invests, naming the three active funds and one passive fund in his stocks and shares ISA. The duo also discuss the investment implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with several funds putting suspensions in place that bar investors from accessing their money.

Later, Simon Gergel, manager of the Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH), which has a bias to UK value shares, joins the programme. Gergel shares his thoughts on the market rotation benefiting value shares, and explains why the trust is on track to grow its dividend for the 40th consecutive year.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

