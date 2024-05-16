How money market funds work, and earning 5% income
The team explains why this fund type has become more popular and talk to Craig Inches, manager of the Royal London Short Term Money Market fund.
16th May 2024 09:08
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Since December 2021, the assets held by interactive investor customers in money market funds has increased more than 16-fold. To explain why this fund type has become more popular and how the funds work, Kyle is first joined by interactive investor’s bond specialist Sam Benstead who later interviews Craig Inches, manager of the Royal London Short Term Money Market fund.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
