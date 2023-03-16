Ian Cowie: the investment trusts in ISA millionaire club
Twenty-eight investment trusts would have made investors an ISA millionaire – provided the full allowance was used each year since 1999. Our columnist looks at key themes within the data, and runs through the four trusts in the top 12 performers that he owns.
No fewer than 28 investment trusts would have made you a millionaire, if you had put your full individual savings account (ISA) annual allowance into them every year since ISAs were launched in 1999.
Better still, your humble correspondent is currently a happy shareholder in four of the top dozen investment trusts that each delivered seven-figure total returns to regular ISA investors.
- Invest with ii: Top Investment Trusts | Cashback Offers | Open a Trading Account
Sad to say, I did not pop the full whack into any of them but I really mustn’t grumble as two went on to win a place in my top 10 shareholdings by value - and one of them is still up there.
More importantly, the new analysis of data from independent statisticians Morningstar shows how regular investment has paid off during the last quarter century - despite dramatic stock market shocks that began with the bursting of the dotcom bubble in 2000, including the global financial crisis in 2008 - and that continue to this day with Covid and Europe’s worst war since 1945.
- Watch our video: three golden rules to become a better fund investor
- ‘High risk? I don’t see it that way’: the investment secrets of an ISA millionaire
- The simple maths that can make you an ISA millionaire
So, without further ado, let’s focus on the ‘fabulous five’ top-performing trusts that each turned total ISA investments of £286,560 since 1999 into £1.4 million or more by the end of last month. They are HgCapital Trust (LSE:HGT); Pacific Horizon (LSE:PHI); Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT); Allianz Technology (LSE:ATT) and abrdn Asia Focus (LSE:AAS).
Technology is a strong theme among the ‘fabulous five’. For example, HGT, which invests in unquoted software and digital hardware businesses, returned £1,842,880. Similarly, PHI and SMT both have heavy allocations to Asian technology and returned £1,485,165 and £1,480,188 respectively.
Meanwhile, the self-descriptive ATT generated £1,454,871 and AAS, which invests in smaller quoted companies in Asian economies excluding Japan, returned £1,435,986.
Digital commerce also delivered my first winner among these top-performing investment trusts with Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT), which came seventh with a total return of £1,363,504. I have been a PCT shareholder, albeit in a smaller way, for more than a decade and it ranked among my top 10 shareholdings by value until recently.
Like ATT, PCT is having a tough time at present - both have shrunk over the last year, by 17% and 13% respectively. But I believe its top holdings - which are led by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) - continue to generate enormous revenues and profits, which will restore the shares to growth eventually.
My second winner is International Biotechnology (LSE:IBT), which came 10th among the ISA millionaire investment trusts with a total return of £1,174,573. IBT is topical because its biggest underlying holding, the cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN), received an agreed $43 billion takeover bid from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) this week at a 33% premium to SGEN’s price earlier last week.
No wonder optimists argue that there might well be further mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the ‘Biotechnology and Healthcare’ sector. Other cash-rich giants could reinvest some of their Covid-19 vaccine revenues to buy smaller rivals and rebuild their drugs pipelines, especially as older treatments fall out of patent protection.
- Watch our video: income funds: how to find the best strategy for you
- Investment trust ISA ideas for young, middle-aged and retired investors
- ISA fund ideas for different ages and stages
In the same sector, Worldwide Healthcare (LSE:WWH) is my third winner among the ISA millionaires and my ninth-most valuable asset now, where - like PCT - I have been a shareholder for more than a decade. Anyone wise enough to invest the full annual allowance since 1999 in WWH would now own shares worth £1,167,226. Underlying holdings include big pharma blue-chips such as AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Sanofi (EURONEXT:SAN).
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LSE:JUSC) is my fourth winner among the top 12 ISA millionaire investment trusts, having turned the full annual allowances into a total of £1,142,394 since the end of the last century. As you might expect, none of JUSC’s underlying assets is a name I recognise but that is no impediment to increasing this small investor’s modest portfolio.
Perhaps surprisingly, smaller companies delivered big returns to many shareholders over the long term. No fewer than 13 of the top-performing investment trusts - or nearly half the total of 28 ISA millionaire trusts - are focused on medium-sized businesses and corporate tiddlers.
So, in addition to diminishing risk by diversification, investment trusts can also help us maximise returns by gaining exposure to less well-known businesses, which have yet to become household names today but might create great wealth in future.
The 28 ‘ISA millionaire’ investment companies
|
Rank
|
Company name
|
AIC sector
|
% share price total return, 06/04/1999 to 28/02/2023
|
Total ISA investment value at 28/02/2023
|
1
|
Private Equity
|
3,042
|
£1,842,880
|
2
|
Asia Pacific
|
2,715
|
£1,485,165
|
3
|
Global
|
1,244
|
£1,480,188
|
4
|
Technology & Media
|
1,303
|
£1,454,871
|
5
|
Asia Pacific Smaller Companies
|
3,652
|
£1,435,986
|
6
|
Asia Pacific Smaller Companies
|
3,634
|
£1,372,360
|
7
|
Technology & Media
|
1,110
|
£1,363,504
|
8
|
Commodities & Natural Resources
|
2,259
|
£1,232,070
|
9
|
UK Smaller Companies
|
1,283
|
£1,219,867
|
10
|
Biotechnology & Healthcare
|
1,848
|
£1,174,573
|
11
|
Biotechnology & Healthcare
|
1,982
|
£1,167,226
|
12
|
North American Smaller Companies
|
1,335
|
£1,142,394
|
13
|
European Smaller Companies
|
1,007
|
£1,139,408
|
14
|
UK Smaller Companies
|
1,139
|
£1,136,670
|
15
|
Biotechnology & Healthcare
|
1,300
|
£1,131,255
|
16
|
European Smaller Companies
|
917
|
£1,104,171
|
17
|
North America
|
687
|
£1,103,634
|
18
|
UK Smaller Companies
|
1,530
|
£1,074,073
|
19
|
Global Equity Income
|
781
|
£1,072,492
|
20
|
Europe
|
1,569
|
£1,067,237
|
21
|
European Smaller Companies
|
1,663
|
£1,066,257
|
22
|
Asia Pacific Equity Income
|
1,041
|
£1,065,564
|
23
|
North America
|
1,330
|
£1,057,142
|
24
|
Global Smaller Companies
|
833
|
£1,029,747
|
25
|
UK Smaller Companies
|
1,171
|
£1,022,216
|
26
|
Asia Pacific Smaller Companies
|
781
|
£1,006,937
|
27
|
Global
|
1,051
|
£1,006,859
|
28
|
UK Smaller Companies
|
1,194
|
£1,005,880
Source: Association of Investment Companies.
Ian Cowie is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
Ian Cowie is a shareholder in Apple (AAPL), International Biotechnology (IBT), JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (JUSC), Microsoft (MSFT), Polar Capital Technology (PCT), Worldwide Healthcare (WWH), and Canadian General Investments (CGI) as part of a globally diversified portfolio of investment trusts and other shares.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Editor's Picks