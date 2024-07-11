ii ACE 40 performance review: Q2 2024

Over Q2 2024 the performance of funds on the ACE 40 list was particularly influenced by exposure to Asia and alternative energy.

Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC) topped the outperformers’ list this quarter with a share price return of 9.1% and strong net asset value (NAV) performance of 8.6%. The investment approach focuses on sustainable growth stocks with higher-quality elements, particularly regarding management teams, and this can result in the fund showing differentiated returns in the short term.

One feature of the fund over recent years has been the overweight to India, and the outperformance of that market provided a boost to returns here and helped the fund outperform the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index in NAV terms.

The quarter saw a reversal of fortunes for the VT Gravis Clean Energy Income fund. This fund looks to provide an income in the region of 4.5% and primarily invests in closed-ended investment companies and yield companies that are involved in the provision, storage and consumption of clean energy.

Although much of the alternative energy universe has continued to suffer, this fund aims to provide a more stable return profile and has benefited over the quarter from names such as Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE). It returned just over 8%.

The second Asia equity fund on the list is Fidelity Sustainable Asia Equity, which has a focus on stocks with quality growth characteristics, but also provides some exposure to turnaround situations where a catalyst is evident. The return of 5.5% reflected the strength of the market which benefited from both India and China producing strong returns at the same time, in contrast to the recent past.

The next fund on the outperformers’ list is the CT Responsible UK Income fund. The UK market had a relatively strong quarter with equity income funds outperforming the mainstream FTSE All-Share index. This fund has been managed by Catherine Stanley since 2009, with support provided by a team of six who all have input into this portfolio.

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) screening excludes a large proportion of the FTSE 350 and therefore plays to the experience of Catherine in the small-cap space. This market-cap bias aided returns over the quarter, with the 4.8% gain being ahead of the mainstream index and equity income peers. Attribution shows good stock selection in industrials and financials.

CT Responsible Global Equity is the final fund on the top five outperformers’ list. The fund has been managed by Jamie Jenkins since 2012. Post the merger between BMO and Threadneedle, the resources supporting him have considerably increased in size which is a clear positive.

The manager looks to invest in companies that are high-quality businesses with strong management and that trade at attractive prices based on the team’s discounted cash flow (DCF) modelling. The approach results in growth and underweight US mega-cap biases versus the MSCI World Index benchmark. The growth bias was a positive over the quarter, with attribution also highlighting the overweight and stock selection in IT, which contributed to outperformance versus the MSCI World index.

Top five ACE 40 funds in Q2 2024

Bottom five ACE 40 funds in Q2 2024

Top five ACE 40 funds over five years

Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years

Most-bought ACE 40 funds in Q2 2024

Most-sold ACE 40 funds in Q2 2024

Changes to the ACE 40 list (under review/developments)

No changes in Q2.

ACE 40 videos in Q2

None in Q2. Visit our YouTube channel to watch Insider Interviews with ACE 40 fund managers.