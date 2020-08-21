ii Model Portfolios: how our five portfolios are faring in 2020

Standout stat: City of London (LSE:CTY) has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.



Any investment strategy that focus on generating an income from equities has been under the cosh in 2020 and for our portfolio it has been no different. Although the Active Income portfolio is marginally ahead of our income benchmark since launch on 1 January 2019, a loss of 0.1 % is hardly an inspiring return so far, which has been achieved with marginally higher volatility than the benchmark.

Although down 16% on the year to date, the portfolio had lost nearly 35% at the market nadir on 21 March, according to data from FE Analytics. And although performance in the last few weeks has slipped back a little, investors have seen a reasonably strong bounce back, particularly in April and May.

Among those funds making a recovery in that period was Artemis Global Income. Nevertheless, after in-depth analysis of recent asset allocation and stock-picking decisions by the manager, the fund was removed from the Super 60 select list in July. It was replaced by Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income and this fund also replaced the Artemis fund in the active income model portfolio on 1 August.

The Morgan Stanley fund focuses primarily on “quality growth stocks” that also have a habit of paying reasonable dividends. The team takes a high-conviction approach and runs a highly concentrated portfolio of around 20 to 40 holdings. The income the fund generates comes in two forms. The underlying companies in the portfolio have an average dividend yield of around 2%. Second, the fund’s income is boosted to a target of 4% by a derivatives-based strategy for which the fund receives regular premiums.

This relatively new fund has been given an initial 10% weighting in the model portfolio. To make up the remaining 5% allocation following the removal of Artemis Global Income, we have increased the exposure to Murray International (LSE:MYI) by a further five percentage points to 15%.

The past five years have been difficult for investors in the trust and this year has not been any different, with the shares down 22.2%. Manager Bruce Stout only invests in companies that he does not regard as being overvalued and where dividend streams are secured by strong cashflow and balance-sheet strength.

This has led to a very progressive dividend policy, and the board has stated that it wants to at least maintain last year’s dividend. Priced at around 960p, the shares are trading at a relatively rare discount to net asset value of 5% and provide a prospective yield of at least 5.5%, backed by strong revenue reserves.

The global equity income trust has consistently shied away from the UK in recent years, preferring instead the hunting grounds of the Asia-Pacific region and emerging markets, which together account for more than 40% of the equity portfolio. Stout has used the past six months’ market ructions to reduce the trust’s holdings in higher-yielding sovereign bonds and top up on favoured equity holdings. Analysts at Stifel and Investec Securities have recently been among those to reaffirm their positive views of the trust’s prospects.

Utilico Emerging Markets (LSE:UEM), our emerging markets income choice for the portfolio, has not provided the defensive characteristics we had hoped for during the first quarter wipeout. A very large weighting to Brazil, hard-hit by the pandemic, as well as to transport infrastructure across emerging markets, has contributed to a poor capital performance. In the year to date, the share price is down 24.7%, with not much improvement in recent months.

Although the trust’s board has committed to pay at least the same dividend as last year, there is some concern that it may need to dip into capital reserves to do that.

The uncertain outlook for emerging-market economic activity and the impact on the portfolio’s holdings and income policy has led interactive investor to place the trust’s status as a Super 60 fund under formal review, so expect an update on the trust’s position in the active income portfolio in next month’s review.

Strong stabilising influences on the portfolio have been provided by Fidelity Global Dividend (see the review of the active growth portfolio) and Bankers investment trust (LSE:BNKR). The latter is not classified as a global equity income trust, but it has raised its dividend for the past 53 years and also aims to at least beat UK inflation from year to year. Both have largely held on to their capital values in the year to date, with income reinvested.

As investors might expect, the bond holding has provided the most solid returns so far this year. Our conservative choice in this arena, Jupiter Strategic Bond, delivered a 4.5% gain in the year to date, putting it among the top 20% of sterling strategic bond funds. As risk appetite has returned, its more recent return has been less robust, but it is doing its job well of providing lo- volatility diversification for the portfolio.

In common with other UK equity income funds, our choices still have much ground to make up on the year. Job Curtis, manager of the City of London trust, which has just celebrated its 54th year of rising dividends, is confident that it can maintain its record. But even with income reinvested the trust is sitting on a loss of 26.1% in the year to date. Data provider Morningstar calculates that the trust has net gearing of 12.8%, which will help the trust deliver superior returns should markets perk up, but will exacerbate losses if markets take another downward lurch.

Our other UK play, Man GLG Income, has fallen by a similar level so far this year, but investors should take some comfort from the fact it continues to pay a monthly dividend, although these have been reduced by roughly 35% since April when compared with last year’s payments. The fund’s manager, Henry Dixon, invests in lesser-trodden areas of the UK stock market, taking a value approach that has delivered strong medium to long-term gains. That should be viewed as a relatively impressive feat given the value investing style has been out of favour for some time now.

The portfolio’s “alternative” allocations are to property and private equity. The property pick, BMO Commercial Property Trust (LSE:BCPT), earlier this month announced that it was resuming monthly dividend payments after a four-month hiatus. However, these have been set at half the previous level for now, and at a current price of 67p, the shares are yielding 4.1%.

Click here for more information about the 10 funds in the active income portfolio.