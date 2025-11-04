ii most-bought investments: October 2025

Gold and silver soar to the top of the list – iShares Physical Gold ETC and iShares Physical Silver ETC lead the way for the most-bought passive funds

Investors eye growth sectors, particularly technology, as Polar Capital Technology shoots up to second place for the most-bought investment trusts

US stocks continue to be popular, as earnings for Meta and Amazon saw their reintroduction to the top 10 stocks list.

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in October 2025.

Precious metals continue to soar in popularity, with iShares Physical Gold ETC topping the most-bought list of passive funds in October, followed by iShares Physical Silver ETC in second place – pushing down the consistently popular Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund to third.

This was also reflected in the other lists. Jupiter Gold & Silver rose to third place from fourth in the active funds list, and Ninety One Global Gold rose from ninth to eighth. Golden Prospect Precious Metals also entered the most-bought investment trusts lists for the first time – coming in at sixth.

The same holds true for money market funds. Continuing its long streak of popularity, the Royal London Short-Term Money Market Fund topped the most-bought active funds list and is a mainstay for many interactive investor customers. Joining it was the L&G Cash Trust and the Vanguard Sterling Short-Term Money Market Fund, which entered the list at sixth and seventh place respectively.

Interest in technology also jumped in October, with Polar Capital Technology lifting to second place from fourth in the most bought investment trusts list.

When it comes to the top stocks, a new entrant this month was B&M – entering at fourth place, as a falling share price prompted some investors to buy at a discount.

US stocks remain popular, as Nvidia and Tesla once again feature on the list, but earnings from Meta and Amazon saw their reintroduction to the list – coming in at sixth and 10th respectively.

Below, interactive investor’s experts explore October 2025’s most-bought data in more depth.

Funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on interactive investor in October, Alex Watts, Senior Investment Analyst at interactive investor, says: “October was a strong month for most asset classes. Markets digested positive news: hopes of improved US/China relations given Presidents Trump and Xi’s meeting, while >80% of Q3 earnings across the S&P 500 so far beat earnings per share estimates*. Fixed income returns were positive - the Federal Reserve cut rates by 25bps (but Jerome Powell revealed a more hawkish stance for December). Most major equity regions and sectors rose, and growth convincingly led value across developed markets, with tech and comms driving indices.”

Equities

“Therefore, it’s no surprise to see investors continue allocating to growth sectors - namely Tech via Polar Capital Technology and L&G Global Technology Index ETF, as well as broader growth-focussed strategies, e.g. Scottish Mortgage and Blue Whale Growth – both of which achieved great absolute and relative performance year-to-date. Sizable and strongly performing UK and Global equity income options, (City Of London, Temple Bar and Artemis Global Income) have added real value above the index and drew investor interest.”

Fixed Income

“Flows continued to short-term sterling fixed income – money market funds (Royal London Short-term Money Market Fund, L&G Cash Trust, Vanguard Sterling-Short Term Money Market Fund), although the high rates on offer in the UK (vs Europe and US) may look less sure going forwards as investors reevaluate rate expectations ahead of the Bank of England decision on Thursday on the back of the month’s jobs report.”

Alternatives

“Gold and silver saw fifth/sixth consecutive months of positive returns (US dollar terms) in spite of mid-month drawdowns. Both metals produced returns well above those of equity markets in 2025 against a backdrop of increasing central bank and broader investor allocation. Our investors have been gaining exposure via iShares Physical Gold and iShares Physical Silver ETFs, and wider precious metals producers/miners via Golden Prospect Precious Metals trust.”

Equities

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on interactive investor in October, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment says:“FTSE 100 names like Rolls-Royce, Legal & General and Glencore continued to be popular choices among ii customers last month. Rolls-Royce has been a standout stock market winner of late – its shares have surged over 100% so far this year. Meanwhile, L&G is an ongoing popular choice for investors thanks to its attractive dividend yield of around 9%.

“BP is a new FTSE 100 blue-chip addition to the list of most popular stocks in October, with investors potentially looking to purchase shares ahead of its third-quarter earnings.

“Within the FTSE 250, B&M European Value Retail shares have fallen by around 50% over the past six months, prompting opportunistic investors to buy its shares at a discount.

“In the United States, Nvidia and Tesla retained their spots on the most bought stocks list last month while earnings from Meta and Amazon helped spur demand for these two Mag7 tech giants, which were added to the top 10 list.

“Elsewhere in tech, investors also bought shares in AMD - the rival to Nvidia has been a standout stock market winner lately, rallying by more than 55% over the last month thanks to an AI chip supply deal with OpenAI announced in early October.”

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN OCTOBER 2025