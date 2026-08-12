ii view: B&M takes one step back under long-term recovery plan
A share price which has more than halved over the last five years but with the company now pursuing a turnaround plan under a former Tesco executive. Buy, sell or hold?
12th August 2026 16:21
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
First-quarter trading update to 27 June
- Total revenue up 2% to £1.43 billion
- UK B&M same-store sales down 2.3%
- UK Heron same-store sales up 2.6%
- French same-store sales up 5.3%
Chief executive Tjeerd Jegen said: “Our first quarter is our seasonally most variable for sales, and the previously mentioned slower start to our garden season against a very strong comparable last year made this especially so in Q1.
“Against this backdrop, the like-for-like sales decline at B&M UK was expected, but it was pleasing to see our general merchandise categories return to growth in May and June, and our garden and outdoor inventories ending the season at normal stock levels.
“We continued to deliver on our Back to B&M Basics plan to support a recovery in like-for-like FMCG sales at B&M UK.”
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Top ISA Funds | Transfer your ISA to ii
ii round-up:
B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) is a variety retailer operating both in the UK and France.
It has 797 stores in the UK operating under the B&M brand. It also operates a further 340 stores under either the Heron Foods or B&M Express brands. In France, its B&M-branded stores total 151.
For a round-up of this latest update announced on 15 July, please click here.
ii view:
Coming to the UK stock market in June 2014, B&M is today a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Employing over 35,000 people, the group sells Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as toiletries, candies and cosmetics. Its rivals include Aldi and Lidi, and even home-focused retailers such as B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) and furnishings group Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM). The company’s UK B&M variety stores generated most revenues over its last financial year at 80%, with the balance of 20% split relatively evenly between Heron Foods and France.
For investors, the weather can influence demand with sales during this latest quarter hindered by a lack of gardening-related demand and a tough comparative. The profit margin for FMCG items remained below previous years during this latest period as the firm continues to invest in competitive pricing. Intense competition, including online rivals such Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Temu from China, cannot be ignored, while group net debt and including store leases of £2.1 billion as of late March compares to a stock market value of £2.3 billion.
- The stocks most fund managers won’t bet against
- The overlooked defensive sectors to size up
- Insider: major director purchases at a big discount
To the upside, a performance improvement plan from a former Tesco executive is being pursued. New stores both in the UK and France continue to open. The business has diversity across both products and geographical locations, with the potential to increase French store numbers in particular persisting, while group net debt was reduced over the last financial year with the ratio of net debt to adjusted profits (EBITDA) staying within management’s target range.
In all, a hindered profit margin due to ongoing competitive pricing injects caution. That said, a continuing turnaround plan and an estimated future dividend yield of around 4% are likely to keep more speculative investors interested.
Positives:
- Diversified product range
- Previous payment of special dividends
Negatives:
- Uncertain economic outlook
- Exposure to currency movements
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Strong hold
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.