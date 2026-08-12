ii view: B&M takes one step back under long-term recovery plan

First-quarter trading update to 27 June

Total revenue up 2% to £1.43 billion

UK B&M same-store sales down 2.3%

UK Heron same-store sales up 2.6%

French same-store sales up 5.3%

Chief executive Tjeerd Jegen said: “Our first quarter is our seasonally most variable for sales, and the previously mentioned slower start to our garden season against a very strong comparable last year made this especially so in Q1.

“Against this backdrop, the like-for-like sales decline at B&M UK was expected, but it was pleasing to see our general merchandise categories return to growth in May and June, and our garden and outdoor inventories ending the season at normal stock levels.

“We continued to deliver on our Back to B&M Basics plan to support a recovery in like-for-like FMCG sales at B&M UK.”

ii round-up:

B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) is a variety retailer operating both in the UK and France.

It has 797 stores in the UK operating under the B&M brand. It also operates a further 340 stores under either the Heron Foods or B&M Express brands. In France, its B&M-branded stores total 151.

For a round-up of this latest update announced on 15 July, please click here.

ii view:

Coming to the UK stock market in June 2014, B&M is today a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Employing over 35,000 people, the group sells Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as toiletries, candies and cosmetics. Its rivals include Aldi and Lidi, and even home-focused retailers such as B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) and furnishings group Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM). The company’s UK B&M variety stores generated most revenues over its last financial year at 80%, with the balance of 20% split relatively evenly between Heron Foods and France.

For investors, the weather can influence demand with sales during this latest quarter hindered by a lack of gardening-related demand and a tough comparative. The profit margin for FMCG items remained below previous years during this latest period as the firm continues to invest in competitive pricing. Intense competition, including online rivals such Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Temu from China, cannot be ignored, while group net debt and including store leases of £2.1 billion as of late March compares to a stock market value of £2.3 billion.

To the upside, a performance improvement plan from a former Tesco executive is being pursued. New stores both in the UK and France continue to open. The business has diversity across both products and geographical locations, with the potential to increase French store numbers in particular persisting, while group net debt was reduced over the last financial year with the ratio of net debt to adjusted profits (EBITDA) staying within management’s target range.

In all, a hindered profit margin due to ongoing competitive pricing injects caution. That said, a continuing turnaround plan and an estimated future dividend yield of around 4% are likely to keep more speculative investors interested.

Positives:

Diversified product range

Previous payment of special dividends

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Exposure to currency movements

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Strong hold