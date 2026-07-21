ii view: tech and footy feed sales at Compass

Third-quarter trading update to 30 June

Sales excluding acquisitions (organic revenue) up 7.1% year-over-year

Guidance:

Continues to expect annual growth in organic sales of around 7%

Continues to expect growth in annual adjusted operating profit of 11% or more

Chief executive Dominic Blakemore said:



"Our business continues to perform strongly, driven by the strength of our sector-focused model, disciplined execution and resilient client demand. We are winning market share across multiple sectors, supported by the strongest pipeline of opportunities we have ever seen.



“We remain confident in delivering another year of strong earnings growth and continued margin progression."

ii round-up:

Canteen provider Compass Group (LSE:CPG) today served up quarterly sales that broadly matched City forecasts, aided by exposure to data centre growth and major tech company customers, as well as the football World Cup.

Third-quarter sales to late June, stripped of acquisitions, were up 7.1% versus a year ago. Compass continues to expect full-year organic sales growth of around 7%, driving annual profit up over 11%. However, that implies a possible sales slowdown to 6.5% in Q4.



Shares in the FTSE 100 company fell 2% in UK trading having come into this latest news little change so far in 2026. Rival Sodexo (EURONEXT:SW) is up by close to a quarter during that time. The FTSE 100 index has gained almost 6% year-to-date.

Compass serves over 5 billion meals per year to the staff of thousands of businesses and organisations, largely across North America and Europe.

North America organic sales growth of 7.5% was up from 7.1% in the second quarter. The region generated 80% of first-half profits with such dominance previously underlying a move to report financial results in US dollars.

International organic sales growth of 6.4% was down from 7.1% in Q2. A slower pace of price increases given lower inflation and the timing of sports events were blamed. Compass operates in more than 25 countries.

Net new contract sales rose above 4% during the period, back within management’s target range of 4-5%.

The Surrey headquartered company secured $4.3 billion (£3.2 billion) in new business wins over the last year, a 16% year-over-year gain, with half coming from first-time outsourcing clients.

Broker Morgan Stanley reiterated its ‘overweight’ stance on the shares post the update, flagging Compass as a ‘top pick.’ Full-year results to late September are scheduled for 24 November.

ii view:

Started in 1941, Compass today employs over 590,000 people. Business and Industry generated its biggest slug of sales during the first half to late March at 40%. That was followed by Healthcare & Senior Living at 22%, Education 19%, Sports & Leisure 13%, and Defence and Offshore the balance of 6%. Group clients either include or have previously included the likes of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), HSBC, Shell and Nike, as well as schools, hospitals, sports stadiums and even oil rigs.

For investors, an era of AI could see many people’s jobs eliminated, with social trends towards diet drugs also potentially curtailing customer demand for food. Sports events and their timing can impact performance. A period of bolt-on acquisitions saw the group’s ratio of net debt to adjusted profits rise to 1.7 times as of late March, outside of management’s 1 to 1.5 times target range, while previous exits from countries such as China and Mexico have reduced geographical diversity.

On the upside, sales of $46 billion in 2025 and an addressable marketplace of more than $360 billion offer scope for further growth. Previous acquisitions of smaller rivals in the Netherlands and Germany have bolstered its international division, now largely focused on Europe. A wide diversity of underlying customers exists, ranging from businesses to hospitals and schools, while a forecast dividend yield of around 2.3% is not to be ignored.

For now, and despite ongoing risks, a consensus analyst estimate of fair value above $38 per share for this generally well-managed company generates confidence in long-term prospects.

Positives:

Diversity of both customer and geographical location

Client retention rate of 96%

Negatives:

Food costs can be volatile

Currency movements can impact

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy