The investment trusts yielding more than 4%
Income seekers have richer pickings now, with more high-yielding trusts available than 3 months ago.
20th May 2019 09:55
by Tom Bailey from interactive investor
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Income seekers have richer pickings now, with more high-yielding trusts available than three months ago.
A total of 31 investment trusts are currently yielding more than 4%, according to investment bank Stifel's latest report.
The number is an increase from the 28 trusts on the list three months ago and 21 trusts on year ago. This increase in yields reflects both higher payouts from certain trusts as well as falling share prices.
Topping the list was Henderson Far East Income (LSE:HFEL), a position it held in the previous Stifel report. The trust's yield increased by a small amount, from 6.1% to 6.3% over that time while its discount widened by 0.5%.
Second and third place on the list were also unchanged, albeit with slightly lower yields. European Assets kept its number two spot, with its yield falling from 6% to 5.8% and Henderson High Income (LSE:HHI) kept third place despite its yield falling by 0.1% to 5.6%.
Other trusts lower down the list saw their yields increase. International Biotechnology (LSE:IBT), for example, continued to use its capital to boost its dividend, putting its latest yield at 4.5%, a 0.1% increase from three months ago.
BlackRock World Mining (LSE:BRWM) saw the biggest jump in its yield, from 4.3% to 5.5%, putting it in fourth place. Owing to commodity price falls in 2015 and 2016, the trust was forced to cut payouts for both years. However, since 2017 the trust has been able to start growing its dividend payments again.
Other trusts saw their dividend yield increase on the back of share price falls, with Murray International (LSE:MYI) being one example. While the higher yield has partially been the result of a 3% growth in its dividend payout over the past year, a 5.5% fall in its share price over the same period has also boosted the yield.
UK equity trusts continued to be well represented among those with attractive yields. Merchants (LSE:MRCH), which invests in FTSE 100 listed companies, had the highest yield in the UK sector, at 5.4%, a slight increase from three months prior.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.