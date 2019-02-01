Investors set to enjoy big profits in 2019

If this old City adage is true, what just happened suggests 2019 will be a profitable one for investors.

In December, we issued our usual list of dates that investors should key a close eye on during the month ahead. For January, the entire month got a mention as we examined the old adage that 'as January goes, so goes the year'.

The idea of the so-called January effect is that however the stock market performs at the beginning of the year will reflect the outcome for the full 12 months.

It's an interesting idea, so we checked the stats.

Analysis in the US revealed that since 1901, January has predicted the outcome for the year 60% of the time. Gains on the first day, week and month of the year stack the odds of delivering a winning year in the investor's favour. Sceptics would be right to point out that 60% is not much better than 50:50.

And our own analysis reveals a hit and miss affair. Both the FTSE 100 index and Dow Jones have replicated January's performance over the 12 months only twice in the past five years. That's hardly compelling.

However, for the believers out there – and non-believers may change their minds when they read the results – 2019 could turn out to be a stormer, despite the long list of threats, amongst them Brexit, a US/China trade spat and late-cycle reversal.

Following an appalling fourth quarter and dismal December, the FTSE 100 January bounced back in January, rallying 3.6% over the month.