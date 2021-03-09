Joe Bauernfreund: The Richard Hunter Interview
AVI Global Trust’s manager talks Japan, Covid-19 and the attraction of family-controlled holding firms.
9th March 2021 09:20
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Richard meets AVI Global Trust (LSE:AGT) portfolio manager Joe Bauernfreund to talk Japan, Covid-19 and the attraction of family-controlled holding companies with stakes in the likes of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Juventus Football Club (MTA:JUVE).
Highlights:
1:07 – objectives and investment style of the trust
3:38 – the opportunities provided by family-controlled holding companies
5:59 – top holdings of AVI Global
7:49 – Japan’s return from the relative wilderness
8:46 – navigating performance through Covid-19
12:00 – finding value in the “undervalued” UK
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