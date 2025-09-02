Most-bought investments: August 2025

Investors are increasingly positioning their portfolios towards technology, with Polar Capital Technology and Allianz Technology Trust gaining popularity

FTSE heavyweights lead the most-bought equities list: with Rolls-Royce at number one, Taylor Wimpey second, and Legal & General third.

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in August 2025.

The value style of investing seen in Artemis Global Income, ranked second in our list of the most-bought active funds in August, is proving increasingly popular among ii investors, with value-focused Ranmore Global Equity ranking third for active funds.

Investors are also eyeing up technology, which can be seen in the investment trusts list. Allianz Technology re-entered the top 10 list for the first time since April, and Polar Capital Technology climbed to third place.

The ever-popular Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Fund retained poll position in August in terms of passive funds. Technology interest also featured in the list, with the L&G Global Technology Index Trust coming in fourth.

FTSE heavyweights headed up the most-bought equities list in August, as Rolls-Royce climbed to number one from third, Taylor Wimpey kept its second place spot, and Legal & General shot to third place from ninth in July.

Investors have also kept their eyes on the recent bull run for gold, as Wishbone Gold entered the list at fifth place in August.

Below, interactive investor’s experts explore August 2025’s most-bought data in more depth.

Funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on ii in August, Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor at interactive investor, says: “In August, investors demonstrated an increased appetite for positioning portfolios towards the strong backdrop for technology, which is being driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

“This is reflected in Allianz Technology Trust re-entering our top 10 table for the first time since April and peer Polar Capital Technology climbing two places to third.

“In a further indication of increased technology demand, Polar Capital Global Technology entered our top 10 table for the most-bought active funds in August. Meanwhile, in the index fund rankings, L&G Global Technology Index came fourth.

“Many investors are shrugging off concerns from some investment professionals and commentators about valuations being potentially overheated on the back of the sector’s stellar performance over both short and long-term time frames.

“Also piquing investors’ interest are funds that follow the value style of investing. Artemis Global Income, Ranmore Global Equity and Temple Bar, all feature in the top 10 tables.

“Another noteworthy trend is investors seeking strategies that offer a mix of growth and income, reflected in the continued presence of City of London, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and F&C Investment Trust in the top 10 ranking of the most-bought investment trusts.”

Equities

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on ii in August, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investments at interactive investor, says: “FTSE heavyweight names like Rolls-Royce, Glencore, Taylor Wimpey, and Legal & General, as usual, continue to be popular buys among ii customers in August. Although GSK has dropped off.

“Stateside, AI darling Nvidia is another hugely popular name for obvious reasons and continues to be a mainstay of many portfolios. Another AI play, Palantir is a new addition to the list after a volatile August – it had a very strong start to the month thanks to strong earnings – it raised its annual revenue guidance for the second time this year. However, the stock suffered a major reversal later in August following a report from a short seller. Citron Research’s Andrew Left said the company’s valuation was ‘detached from fundamentals and analysis’.

“Elsewhere in mega-cap tech, Tesla dropped off the list of most-bought stocks after a disappointing share price performance since late May.

“Wishbone Gold is a new addition to our list of popular stocks among ii customers in August thanks to explosive growth in the junior gold explorer’s AIM-listed shares. It has enjoyed drilling successes and a major capital raise. Plus, it has benefited from the recent bull run for gold.”