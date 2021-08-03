Most-bought investments: July 2021

We name the most-popular funds, trusts and shares on the interactive investor platform.

Asian-focused investment trusts staged a comeback on interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, in July.

Such portfolios failed to make the top 10 in June but secured three places at the top of the investment trust bestsellers table, with Vietnam Enterprise (LSE:VEIL) investment trust ranked highest in second position, Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS) in seventh position and JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LSE:JCGI) in eighth.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) remains at the helm, while Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT) (third position), City of London (LSE:CTY) (fourth position), Monks (LSE:MNKS) (fifth), Smithson (LSE:SSON) (sixth), Edinburgh Worldwide (LSE:EWI) (ninth) and Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) (10th) retain a place on the list.

On the funds front, there were two new entries in July: Baillie Gifford Managed in eighth position and LF Blue Whale Growth in 10th replacing UK funds Marlborough Nano Cap Growth and MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth.

Funds by Vanguard had another strong showing in July, with four portfolios ranking in the top 10 with Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity in third position, the 60% variant in fifth, the 10% equity option in seventh and Vanguard US Equity Index fund in ninth position.

Meanwhile, Scotland-based asset manager Baillie Gifford has three funds on the list: Baillie Gifford American (second position), Baillie Gifford Positive Change (fourth) and Baillie Gifford Managed (eighth).

Fundsmith Equity retains the number one spot and L&G Global Technology Index (sixth) completes the top 10.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “It has been a white-knuckle ride for Chinese stocks, following the China’s Communist government crackdown on the nation’s tech giants. The short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for the long term - and it is clear that a number of our customers subscribe to this school of thought.

“The long-term case for investing in China remains. The emerging middle class that powered economic growth in China is tipped to help the country out of the coronavirus malaise and fuel its transformation from an export-driven economy to one more focused on domestic consumption. The growth potential that this shift offers is considerable – but along the way, it can be very painful.

“More broadly, it has been a difficult period for investors, with inflationary pressures and the pandemic still weighing on global markets. For the most part, our customers continue to put their faith in portfolios with a strong track record of producing attractive returns over the long term.”

Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Prospects for a recovery from the pandemic continue to feature high, with investors remaining focused on significantly hit stocks in the travel and entertainment arenas such as easyJet (LSE:EZJ) and Cineworld (LSE:CINE).

“Retail investor banking favourite Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) again features, underpinned by its exposure to the UK’s mortgage market, while investor’s hunger for income leaves both Vodafone (LSE:VOD) and BP (LSE:BP.) on the radar.

“Cryptocurrency play Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) stays in the mix, and online retailer and owner of many retailing brands, Boohoo (LSE:BOO, also makes the cut.”

Top 10 most-bought investments on interactive investor in July 2021